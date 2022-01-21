South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, on a length. Rahul drives it through covers for a single. 22 from the last two overs.
24.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked to long on for a single.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rishabh Pant taps it to point.
24.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just Pant things! Was a short-of-a-length ball, down leg. Rishabh Pant went for the scoop but in the end just ramps it to fine leg for a boundary.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. KL Rahul cuts it to deep point for a single.
24.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR PANT! Short of a length, outside off. Rishabh Pant punches it to sweeper cover for a single. He has played a good knock here. A counter-attacking knock after India were put to trouble and he would want to convert this into a bigger one.
23.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, KL Rahul goes deep and tucks it to square leg. 14 from the over. A good over for India.
23.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Spinning away down the leg side. KL Rahul leaves it alone. Wided.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, outside off. Rishabh Pant drills it down to long off for a single. Moves to 49!
23.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third boundary of the over! Loopy ball, outside off. Rishabh Pant throws his hands at it. This time it skews off the outside edge to third man for a boundary.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Some turn there! Short and spinning away outside off. Rishabh Pant defends it on the leg side.
23.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Intent from Pant! Brilliantly played! Full and on middle. Rishabh Pant sweeps it to deep square leg for another boundary.
23.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcomes the new bowler with a boundary. Tossed up, on off. Rishabh Pant gets low and slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. Shouts of "catch" but the ball lands safely in the vacant area and races away for a boundary.
Tabraiz Shamsi is into the attack now.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Pulled to deep square leg for just a run.
22.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, KL Rahul tucks it to deep square leg for one.
22.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Rishabh Pant taps it to point for a single.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Eased down to long on. KL Rahul crosses ends.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Same shot and similar result. It is guided to backward point where the fielder stops the ball diving to his left.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. KL Rahul guides it to backward point. Good timing on that one but not in the gap.
21.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty partnership comes up between these two. Loopy ball, sliding down the leg side. Rishabh Pant tickles it to fine leg for a boundary.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Make that five! Full and on middle, Rishabh Pant tries to up the ante. He dances down the track and smashes the ball straight into the stumps at the other end.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row! Outside off, driven to cover.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on middle. Pushed back to the bowler.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Pant drives it towards covers.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Rishabh Pant blocks it out.
Aiden Markram will continue. He has done decent job so far.
20.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle and leg. KL Rahul chips it to mid-wicket. A good start by Andile Phehlukwayo. Just three runs from the over.
20.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads this time, it is worked to deep square leg for a single.
20.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Rishabh Pant defends it towards covers.
20.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, turned to mid-wicket.
20.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on off. Rishabh Pant clips it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Pushed towards covers.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the South Africa vs India 2021/22 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.2 overs, India are 142/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match between South Africa and India. Everything related to South Africa and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with South Africa vs India live score. Do check for South Africa vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.