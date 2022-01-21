South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl.
17.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
DRINKS! South Africa are cruising along nicely here. Quinton de Kock have notched up his fifty and looks all set for a big score while Janneman Malan is supporting him equally well and is inching closer to his half century as well. Indian bowlers now need to chip in with some wickets to gain some momentum otherwise the game could slip out of their grasp in no time. A bowling change now. Shardul Thakur is brought into the attack.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker this time. This is shorter in length, on off. Malan looks to cut but gets the thick outside edge to short third man for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Quinton de Kock tucks it towards deep square leg for another single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Malan sweeps this time and gets it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up on off. Malan defends this off the front foot towards the off side.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Malan looks to sweep but gets the inside edge onto his back leg.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle. Quinton de Kock pushes it to long on for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a very good over! A length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock drives it to long on and retains the strike with a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Quinton de Kock blocks this onto the turf now.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! South Africa are all over India now. 100 partnership comes up with this maximum. A Shorter length delivery on off. Quinton de Kock just pulls it in front of square powerfully for a maximum. Kumar is too slow to bowl this length.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery on off. Malan just eases it down to long on for a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is not looking good for India. A length delivery on off. Malan takes a step or two forward and then drives it on up through covers for a boundary.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A length delivery on off. Malan looks to punch it towards the off side off the back foot. He gets the bottom of his blade and the ball goes onto the turf and towards the off side.
