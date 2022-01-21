South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (1 Run) Another shorter length delivery on off. Pant pushes it to covers this time. The fielder there half-stops it and a single is taken. Pant will retain the strike and another good over for India.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot! Aiden Markram fires this on off and it is slightly short. Pant rocks back and cuts it through backward point for a boundary.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Rahul eases it down to long on for a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter outside off. Pant cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery outside off. Rahul drives it to deep cover for a single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up delivery on middle. Pant dances down the track and looks to launch it towards the on side. He gets the bottom of his blade and a single is taken towards long on. 100 up for India!
18.6 overs (1 Run) Slighly shorter in length around middle. Pant works this off the back foot to deep square leg for a single.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A rare bad delivery has been put away by Pant! A flatter delivery around leg. Pant paddle sweeps it towards long leg for a boundary. Nice shot.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Rahul drives it to long off for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Another quick single. A flatter delivery on off. Pant drops it wide of cover and gets a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Nice loopy delivery on middle. Rahul pushes it with soft hands towards covers and gets a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery around leg. Pant works it to deep square leg for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A tossed up delivery around off. Pant skips down the track and gets an easy single to long off.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Rahul pushes it square on the off side for a single.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bad ball from Aiden Markram and KL Rahul takes full advantage of it. Was short and down leg, KL Rahul sits on one knee and smashes it to backward square leg. One bounce and into the ropes.
17.3 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, pushed back to the bowler.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. KL Rahul looks to work it on the leg side but gets an outside edge towards covers.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Rishabh Pant steers it to deep cover for one.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! A fuller delivery around leg. Rahul tucks it fine towards long leg for a boundary.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up around leg. Rahul works it to mid-wicket.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Pant skips down the track and works it wide of mid-wicket for a single.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is the answer Pant has given for all the trouble he was facing. A fuller delivery on off. Pant gets on his knee and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
16.2 overs (0 Run) This is down the leg side. Pant looks to sweep it but gets it only towards short fine leg.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Pant pushes it to covers this time.
DRINKS! The spinners are doing the job for South Africa and got the two in-form batters in Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. They could have had KL Rahul as well but a huge blunder from Keshav Maharaj let that chance slip through their hands. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will now try to rebuild the innings while South Africa will look to continue keep things tight and not allow the momentum slip away.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on off. Pant dabs it wide of cover and gets a quick single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter length, on off. Pant looks to cut but mistimes it.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Pant works it to mid-wicket and there is another piece of miscommunication between the batters but no damage done.
15.3 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on middle and leg. Pant looks to flick it but misses. There is an appeal for LBW but is turned down.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter outside off. Pant cuts it to covers this time.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed to long on for a single.
