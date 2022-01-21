South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven to mid off. Things looking ominous for India. South Africa have a firm control over the game at the moment. India need wickets desperately here.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Quinton de Kock nudges it to mid-wicket.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, worked to long on for a run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air again, on middle. Quinton de Kock turns it to mid-wicket for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on middle. Janneman Malan pushes it gently to long off for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Fligthed, full and on leg. Janneman Malan prods and blocks it out.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Janneman Malan drags it down to long on for a single. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not looking in his rhytm today. Has been expensive in his three overs.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Quinton de Kock pulls it to deep mid-wicket for another single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Tucked to deep square leg for a single.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Short of a length, on middle. Janneman Malan gets into the position early and pulls it with power towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length, outside off. Quinton de Kock prods and drives it to mid off for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Janneman Malan chops it towards covers for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, outside off. Janneman Malan pushes it to long off for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on off. Janneman Malan defends it back to the bowler.
12.4 overs (3 Runs) On the pads, Quinton de Kock uses his wrists to turn it past short fine leg. Venkatesh Iyer from deep square leg runs across and cuts it off. Saves a run for his side.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Very full, on middle and leg. Janneman Malan pushes it to long on for a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to deep square leg for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Quinton de Kock defends it out.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Malan is on his toes again and punches it to mid off this time. Three runs from the over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length at 126 kph on off. Malam stays upright and punches it to mid on.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Quinton de Kock drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Quinton de Kock blocks it solidly from his crease.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, steered to point.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY! Well fielded at cover but a wayward throw at the keeper's end allows Quinton de Kock to take one more. Good-length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock punches it to the right of cover. The fielder there dives and stops the ball. But throws the ball over Rishabh Pant and allows the batters to take a run more. Quinton de Kock raises his bat. He just loves batting India.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on middle. Janneman Malan sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Quicker one, down the leg side. Janneman Malan misses his flick. Wided.
Is Janneman Malan stumped? The replay rolls in and the umpire first checks whether there is an edge on that or not. The UltraEdge confirms no edge. The replay rolls in to check the stumping and it shows that Janneman Malan's feet is grounded. So no damage done.
10.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Tosses this one up nicely, outside off. Janneman Malan presses forward and looks to drive but gets beaten on the outside edge. Rishabh Pant whips the bails off and asks the umpire if it was out. The umpire wasn't sure so he takes it upstairs. Replay shows that Janneman Malan's feet were grounded when the bails were whipped off.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, on middle. Quinton de Kock eases it down to long on for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Quinton de Kock reverse-sweeps it but finds the man at point.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On leg, Janneman Malan punches it off the back foot to long on for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Yuzvendra Chahal starts with a tossed up delivery, on middle. Quinton de Kock turns it to square leg for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 288, are 97/0. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in South Africa vs India 2021/22. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the South Africa vs India 2021/22 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.