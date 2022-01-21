South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Comedy of errors here! Unbelievable stuff!
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter length around leg. Pant pulls it to backward square leg for a couple.
14.4 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery this time on off. Rahul pushes it to sweeper cover and gets another single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery at 84 kph on off. Pant turns it to long on for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller again on middle. Rahul pushes it to deep cover for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around middle. Rahul defends it watchfully off the front foot.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. KL Rahul turns it to square leg for a single. South Africa keeping things very tight here. Only one run off this over.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air. Rahul just defends this onto the pitch.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Another loopy delivery on off. Rahul blocks it.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Rahul defends it watchfully.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly slower in the air on off. Rahul pushes it towards the off side and looks for a single but is sent back by his partner.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A quicker delivery on off. Rahul goes on the back foot andf punches it back to the bowler.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Worked towards square leg.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Ohh...just short of slip. Maharj bowling in those footmarks outside off. Pant skips down the track and looks to turn it towards the on side. He gets the inside edge onto his body and ball loops and falls just short of the diving first slip fielder.
Rishabh Pant is the new batsman in.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Virat Kohli departs now and spinners are doing the trick for South Africa. Nicely tossed up delivery on off. Virat Kohli drives it on up and is not upto the pitch of the ball. He drives it with just one-handed and the ball goes in the air towards covers. Temba Bavuma there takes an easy catch. So Virat Kohli departs without troubling the scorers and India are in some trouble now.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Another good delivery on middle. Kohli blocks it out.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Turn and bounce there! A tossed up delivery on middle. Kohli plays it late as the ball turns away sharply.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A tossed up delivery on off. Rahul defends it with soft hands towards the off side for a quick single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Another flatter delivery on middle. Kohli works it behind square this time. Another dot ball and end of a brilliant over from Aiden Markram.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter length on off. Kohli tucks it to square leg.
Virat Kohli walks out to bat at No.3.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shikhar Dhawan departs and this is a big wicket for South Africa. A fuller delivery on off. Shikhar Dhawan goes for the sweep shot and times it really well but it was hit too flat. The ball goes in the air towards deep square leg and Sisanda Magala there takes a fine catch by moving to his right. Aiden Markram is delighted and Shikhar Dhawan the in-form batter has to walk back.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Another loppy delivery on off. Shikhar Dhawan blocks this off the front foot.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice use of feet by Shikhar Dhawan. A tossed up delivery on off. Shikhar Dhawan skips down the track and whips this towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Good shot.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air on off. Rahul nudges it to square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Shikhar Dhawan just blocks it towards the off side. An excellent start from Keshav Maharaj. Just a run off it.
10.5 overs (0 Run) This time slower in the air on middle. Worked towards square leg.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker in air on off. Dhawan is solid in his front foot defence again.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Dhawan defends it towards the off side.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and around leg. Dhawan looks to clip it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. It is going down leg.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Keshav Maharaj starts with a fuller delivery on middle. Rahul drives it to wide of long off for a single.
