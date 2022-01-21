South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) An attempted yorker this time. It is outside off and is very full. Malan steers it to third man for another single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery at 125 clicks. Back of a length, on middle. Quinton de Kock works it to square leg for a single.
4.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Malan pushes it wide of mid off and takes another quick single.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Quinton de Kock looks to work it towards the on side but gets the leading edge. The ball goes towards mid off and a single is taken.
4.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock punches it to mid off this time.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Quinton de Kock blocks it solidly.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A flatter and quicker delivery on middle. Quinton de Kock pushes it wide of mid on for a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Driven to covers this time.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he gets the boundary! A fuller delivery on off. Little width on offer and Quinton de Kock drives it through cover-point for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter on off. Quinton de Kock makes room and punches it to covers yet again.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Quinton de Kock drives it to covers this time.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Ashwin tosses this up on middle. Malan pushes it to long on and gets a single.
So, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is removed off the attack straightaway. He gets replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin.
2.6 overs (0 Run) End of another good over for South Africa. A length delivery on off. Quinton de Kock taps it towards the off side and sets off for a quick single but is sent back by his partner.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! A length delivery on middle. Quinton de Kock leans forward and flicks it nonchalantly through mid-wicket for a boundary. Superb shot.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a little this time and bowls this on off. Quinton de Kock is solid in his back foot defence.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Ohh...beaten! A good-length delivery and angling away from Quinton de Kock on off. Quinton de Kock looks to drive but misses.
2.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Malan pushes it to covers and gets a single this time.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Malan defends it solidly.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb timing there! Back of a length, on off. Quinton de Kock punches this from his crease and gets this past mid on for another boundary. Expensive start from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes 'round the wicket and bowls this down the leg side. Quinton de Kock lets it go.
1.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is poor bowling and Quinton de Kock is in mood today. Back of a length, on middle. Quinton de Kock just stays in his crease and pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Quinton de Kock slaps it to mid off this time.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quinton de Kock looks in aggressive mood here! A length delivery on off. Quinton de Kock skips down the track and looks to hit it away. He gets the inside half of his blade and the ball races through mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) A length delivery on middle. Quinton de Kock works it towards the leg side.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Kumar starts with a length delivery that is swinging away. Malan looks to push it away from his body towards the off side. He gets the inside edge and the ball goes past the stumps behind square on the on side for a single.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Quinton de Kock dabs this towards the off side and looks for a single but is sent back. Good start for South Africa.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the innings! A juicy half-volley on off. Quinton de Kock leans foward and drives it past mid off for a boundary. Superb timing.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Quinton de Kock is off the mark now. A length delivery on middle. Quinton de Kock clips it to deep square leg and gets a couple.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length, around off. Quinton de Kock dabs it to point this time.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Quinton de Kock looks to clip it away but he gets the inside edge of his blade and into the box. Quinton de Kock is smiling in pain.
0.1 over (1 Run) Bumrah starts with a length delivery on middle and leg. Malan works it to fine leg for a single. Janneman Malan and South Africa are underway.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 288, are 38/0. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in South Africa vs India 2021/22. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the South Africa vs India 2021/22 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.