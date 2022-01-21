South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) Four!
4.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan taps it to point. Good comeback from Sisanda Magala after getting hit for a boundary. 5 runs from the over.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Shikhar Dhawan forces it to mid on.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Pushed to mid off for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, attacking the stumps. KL Rahul gets inside the line and pushes it to mid off.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! KL Rahul gets his first boundary now. It was a bad ball and rightly punished. Outside off, too much width given, KL Rahul latches onto it and caresses it through point for a boundary. Sisanda Magala is clearly struggling with his line and length here.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. KL Rahul pushes it towards covers.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Allows Shikhar Dhawan to free his arms and gets punished. Touch fuller, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan leans onto it and creams his drive through covers for a boundary.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Shikhar Dhawan taps it towards covers. Played this shot with his bat too close to his body.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan leaves it alone this time.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan looks to push it to the off side but gets beaten on the outside edge. That's beautiful bowling from Lungi Ngidi.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Shikhar Dhawan dabs it towards backward point. Aiden Markram dives full stretch to his right and stops the ball. Excellent stop by him.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle. KL Rahul nudges it to mid-wicket and scampers across for a quick single.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's nicely played! Too easy for "Gabbar". This was on the pads, Shikhar Dhawan simply wrists it to deep square leg and bags another boundary. A good over for India. 15 runs coming off it.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length, on middle and leg. Shikhar Dhawan prods and defends it out.
1.4 overs (0 Run) That's better! Length ball, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan taps it towards covers.
1.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! That's wild from Magala. Errs in his line and bowls a length ball way down the leg side. Quinton de Kock dives full stretch to his right but still couldn't collect the ball. It races away to fine leg for a boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Much better from Magala! On a good length, around off. Shikhar Dhawan stays deep and taps it to point.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark and in some fashion. First boundary of India's innings as well. He is carrying from where he left off. On a length, on the pads. Shikhar Dhawan turns it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the boundary.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shikhar Dhawan faces his first ball but it is down the leg side. Dhawan looks to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Sisanda Magala starts with a back-of-a-length ball, on off. KL Rahul stands up on his toes and guides it to third man for a single.
Sisanda Magala will start from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) A single to end the over! A tidy over from Lungi Ngidi. This was a length ball, outside off. KL Rahul dabs it down to third man for a single.
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle and leg. KL Rahul hops and blocks it out from the crease. This is a good start by Lungi Ngidi. Not allowing KL Rahul to free his arms.
0.4 over (0 Run) Four dots in a row! On a good length, outside off. KL Rahul watches the ball closely and leaves it alone.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length, outside off. KL Rahul dabs it to the man at backward point.
0.2 over (0 Run) Lungi Ngidi goes full this time, outside off. KL Rahul looks for the drive but only manages to roll it down to mid on.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good start by Lungi Ngidi! Bowls a good-length ball, on off. KL Rahul covers the line, keeps his head position straight and meets the ball with a dead bat. It rolls towards covers.
So we are done with national anthems. South African players are in huddle and they take their field positions now. Indian openers, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan jog out to the middle. South African players take knee to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Lungi Ngidi to start with the ball for South Africa. Here we go...
We are all set to begin! Both teams are ready for the national anthems. It will be India's first followed by the South African.
Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa says that they would have wanted to bat first with the nature of the wicket. He states that there will be an opportunity in the first hour for the bowlers. He adds that they were in trouble early with the bat in the first game and bowling was 80-85 per cent and it was not a perfect game. He mentions that they want to get better today and have a better understanding of the conditions and hopefully they will perform better. He informs that they have one change with Sisanda Magala coming in for Marco Jansen.
KL Rahul, the Indian skipper says that it's the second game on the same strip and it will be important for them to get some runs on the board and the wicket will slow down. He adds that they lacked a bit with the bat and with the ball in the middle overs and they needed one more partnership with the bat. Mentions that the batters realised after the match that they need to put together a few more partnerships and rectify it. Informs that they are going with the same XI.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala (In place of Marco Jansen), Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of India. They have opted to BAT first.
India, on the other hand, failed to play consistent cricket over a longer period of time. They were poor in the middle overs both with ball and bat and at the end that proved to be the difference between the two sides. India need wickets in the middle overs and giving some overs to Venkatesh Iyer, the designated all-rounder in the team will provide more flexibility to the skipper, KL Rahul. The senior duo of Dhawan and Kohli were looking solid in the first game and they will be looking to convert those fifties into a big total in this game. But it is the young middle-order that need to step up and contribute more if India want to level the series here. Not many changes are expected in both the teams after just one game and it all depends on which team executes its skills better on the day. Can India level the series and keep their hopes of winning the series alive? Or will South Africa seal the ODI series in the second game itself? Either way, expect a riveting contest. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
South Africa, are looking like a team high on confidence. There were moments when they were under the pump both with bat and ball in the first game but they came back strongly to register a comprehensive victory in the first game. Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen who were in good form in the Test series continued their form in the first ODI and notched up their respective centuries to take South Africa to a formidable total. The bowling led by their spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi made sure that India despite looking good till the halfway mark of the chase, lose their way in the latter half. This South African team is now looking like a settled unit and a series win here will go a long way in building the confidence of this team.
Hello and a very warm welcome to the second ODI of this three-match ODI series between South Africa and India. South Africa have continued their winning momentum into the ODI series and are now just one win away from sealing this ODI series. India, on the other hand, are in a do-or-die situation and they will be desperately looking to get back to the winning ways after a pretty ordinary performance in the first ODI. The venue and the conditions remain the same so it will be interesting to see how both teams apply themselves on the field in this second ODI.
... MATCH DAY …
