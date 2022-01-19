South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Slows it up and lands it on middle, defended nicely. Good comeback by the bowler then after going for a boundary early on.
9.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on off, defended.
9.3 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is flicked through mid-wicket.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to the left of the bowler.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a poor ball to begin with! A total loosener. Short and down the leg side. Dhawan pulls it through fine leg for a boundary.
Keshav Maharaj comes into the attack now. He replaces Marco Jansen.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a successful over. On middle, Kohli works it to mid-wicket.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away and Kohli is off the mark in style. A gift for him. Short and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
Virat Kohli walks out at number 3 for India.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! There is the big wicket of the Indian skipper and Markram strikes. This is flatter and on off, Rahul plays for the turn. He looks to defend but this goes on with the arm. It takes the outside edge and de Kock takes it. Huge wicket as Rahul is very dangerous once he gets his eye in. Also, like most of the times, it is not the ball that turns but the one that goes on with the arm is what gets you out.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up on off, this is chipped down to long off for one more.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but a good over for India. On off, this is pushed to covers.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over. India finding it very easy at the moment. This is shortish and outside off, this is hit over point for a boundary.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is cut hard, there is a man close in at point who stops it well. He is hurt.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! Short and on middle, poor delivery with no fielder in the deep on the leg side. Dhawan pulls it through square leg and it races away to the fence.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Just short. Dhawan steps out. This is banged in short. He looks to slap it over covers but it goes off the splice and lands just short of cover.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Good delivery! Probably the first ball Jansen bowls to Rahul. He squares him up, lands on off and then moves away. It goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Dhawan takes one as he eases it to mid on.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers.
6.3 overs (3 Runs) Lucky runs! Tossed up nicely on off, this one turns back in. Rahul looks to go over mid off but he gets an inside edge, it goes past leg stump. An early dive from Shamsi sees the ball go past him at short fine leg. Three taken.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Dhawan works it through mid-wicket for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Good shot but not good running. Rahul comes down the track and flicks it wide of mid-wicket. Only one.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Dhawan pushes it to covers.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On off, defended.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a poor ball! On the pads, this is flicked nicely through mid-wicket for a boundary. Dhawan is looking really good.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Dhawan works it to mid-wicket.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good length, outside off. Dhawan looks to chase it but misses.
