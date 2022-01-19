South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, de Kock pushes it to mid on and takes a quick run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Now moves around in his crease, this is bowled on off, it is guided behind point for one. Also, first warning to Kumar for stepping on the danger zone.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) There comes an aggressive shot! He takes a few steps down the track, this is angled into the pads, it is whipped over mid-wicket for two.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Bavuma works it to mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal but turned down! On the pads, de Kock looks to whip it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but turned down. Pitching outside leg.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Bavuma works it through square leg for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Thakur does well to get a hand to that one! He keeps the pressure on! Fuller and on middle, this is driven firmly back towards the bowler. He stretches his hand out, it hits it and goes towards mid off for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, defended.
8.2 overs (0 Run) De Kock misses out! This is a low full toss outside off, de Kock looks to go over mid on but finds the fielder there. A dot. They needed to make most of this, this could have broken the shackles.
8.2 overs (1 Run) An appeal from a few Indian players! Rahul is really interested but Pant is not convinced and neither is Thakur. Rahul has a word with the keeper about a review but hold on, the umpire has his hand stretched side ways as it is a no ball. Free Hit coming up. Coming to the ball now, this is down the leg side. De Kock looks to flick but misses.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Almost drags it on! This is full and outside off, Bavuma looks to drive, it goes off the inside edge, past the leg pole and down to fine leg for one.
Shardul Thakur comes into the attack now.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Nice punch! On middle, de Kock walks down the track and pushes it over the bowler for two.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Had the fielder collected that cleanly, it would have been a chance! Picked the right fielder probably. On off, Bavuma looks to push it on the off side, it goes off the inner half towards mid on where Aswhin is there. Bavuma goes for the run. and the misfield helps them complete it.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On a length and on off, Bavuma keeps it out.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, de Kock works it through square leg for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Quick run! On middle, Bavuma takes a few steps down the track and pushes it to mid on for one.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Bavuma defends it onto the ground.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Bavuma works it wide of mid on for one.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Bavuma pushes it to covers.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, Bavuma plays it late and under his eyes. It bounces down and then lobs behind him over over the stumps.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Solid! On middle, Bavuma keeps it out.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, de Kock works it down to fine leg for one.
5.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That has bounced just in front! The swing is causing a lot of problems! Another lovely outswinger, it starts on off and then moves away. Temba looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge, Pant dives to his right and collects it. He is not sure whether he has taken it or no. It is referred with the soft signal being NOT OUT! Replays show it has bounced. This one was quite similar to the catch taken by Pant in the Test match of Rassie. That time it was termed out by the on-field umpire.
Is that caught behind? The soft signal is not out. The replays confirm the ball bounced before going into Pant's gloves. The final decision is NOT OUT.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Bavuma strokes it to mid on.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OHHH! Length and on off, this lands and then jags back in. Bavuma looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! The ball is doing a lot at the moment! This starts on middle and then swings away. De Kock pokes at it and gets beaten. Really good stuff from the two opening bowlers.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On off, this is guided to point.
