South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
49.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
49.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, wide outside off. Bumrah taps it to point for a single.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Thakur hits it down the ground for a single.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off. Bumrah steers it to third man for one.
49.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide outside off. Bumrah looks to reach out but fails to get any bat on it. Although, it is outside the tramline and the umpire signals it as a wide. The bowler has to reload.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off. Bumrah looks to chase it but misses.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller, wide outside off. Thakur drives it through cover for one.
48.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over. A brilliant penultimate over by Tabraiz Shamsi. Full and on off. Bumrah defends it out. Shamsi kept things quiet and gave away only 5 runs.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Thakur gets low and sweeps it to mid-wicket for a run.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Bumrah works it to deep square leg and gets a single.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Angled down leg. Thakur swivels and pulls it to fine leg for a run.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Bumrah sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Googly, on middle, Thakur gets it to the leg side off the inside edge. They take a single.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Thakur slaps it through covers for a single.
47.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Three boundaries in a row and this is much better. Full length, on off. Thakur stays back and smokes it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
47.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. This time he gets lucky though. Full and outside off. Thakur gets it off the outside edge and bags a boundary at third man.
47.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Full length, wide outside off. Thakur reaches out and crunches it through covers for a boundary.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Bumrah reaches out and lofts it towards long off for a run.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Good length, on off. Thakur hangs back and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Thakur drives it down the ground to long off for a single.
46.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and on off. Thakur sweeps it to deep square leg for a couple.
46.4 overs (0 Run) On off, defended out.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on leg. Bumrah tucks it to mid-wicket. Thakur wanted a single but Bumrah was not convinced, he started his run up late. The fielder misses his shy at the non-striker's end but misses, which gives Bumrah time to get back. The throw comes in again and connects this time but it was a little to late. The replays confirm that Bumrah was in.
46.2 overs (2 Runs) TWO BYES! Full and outside off. Bumrah throws his bat at it but misses. The ball goes through the legs of Quinton de Kock. They collect two byes.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Thakur slogs it away to deep square leg for a run.
45.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Bumrah strokes it towards deep cover.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit hard but to mid off.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is nudged on the leg side for one.
45.2 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers.
45.1 overs (4 Runs) TOP EDGE AND FOUR! India need a lot more! Shorter and on the body, this is pulled, it goes over short fine leg for a boundary.
