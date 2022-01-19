South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
49.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on leg. Rassie van der Dussen flicks it to mid-wicket for just a single. SOUTH AFRICA END THEIR INNINGS AT 296/4.
49.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Low full toss and outside off. Rassie van der Dussen gets low and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary. He makes it look so easy.
49.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Rassie van der Dussen looks to heave it away but misses.
49.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Rassie van der Dussen makes the most of the Free Hit. Full length, on off. Rassie van der Dussen slog-sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. He moves to 129 which is also his highest score in ODIs.
49.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A sharp bouncer, on off. Rassie van der Dussen looks to hook it away but misses. The umpire signals a wide due to height and the Free Hit holds.
49.3 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Full and wide outside off. Miller slashes it to cover for a single. The umpire signals a no ball, as the bowler oversteps. Free Hit coming up.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Rassie van der Dussen gets it to fine leg off the inside edge. They take a single. Miller is on strike.
49.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide outside off. Rassie van der Dussen comes across and hits it down the ground to long on for a couple.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss and on off. Rassie van der Dussen slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. KL Rahul does well to stop it on the bounce and save a certain boundary. They take a single.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on off. Miller helps it to mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Full length, on middle, Rassie van der Dussen nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
48.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Angled in full and on middle. Rassie van der Dussen clips it through mid-wicket.
48.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off. Rassie van der Dussen flicks it to deep mid-wicket for two runs.
David Miller is the new man in.
48.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A little too late but Bumrah sends back the Proteas skipper. A full-length ball, on middle Bavuma lofts it towards long on. He tries to replicate what Rassie van der Dussen in the last over but finds the fielder in the deep. KL Rahul takes a good catch in the end.
47.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide outside off. Rassie van der Dussen slices it through point for a couple of runs. This is really good running.
47.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Here we go! This is huge! Full toss, on the bodyline. Rassie van der Dussen gets on his knee and smokes it over the square leg fence for a biggie. The stands moves over 200 runs now. This is just brilliant.
47.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide outside off. Rassie van der Dussen looks to chase it but misses. Wide called.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Bavuma clips it through mid-wicket and gets a run.
47.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Bavuma gets an insde edge onto the pads. The ball rolls out towards third man for a single.
47.1 overs (1 Run) HUNDRED for Rassie van der Dussen! It is because of him his side is breathing easily. This stand has changed the trajectory of the game. A much-needed knock from Rassie van der Dussen. Full and on leg. Rassie van der Dussen flicks it to fine leg for a single.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Rassie van der Dussen moves to 99! Fuller, on middle and off. Rassie van der Dussen helps it down the ground to long on for a run.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Bavuma flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent yorker, outside off. Bavuma is a tad late into his shot and the ball sneaks under his blade.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off. Bavuma comes across and looks to scoop it but fails to get any bat on it.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Bumrah dishes a full-length ball, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen reaches out and pushes it to deep point for a single.
46.1 overs (1 Run) It wasn't a long wait as Bavuma flicks a full ball, on middle, to mid-wicket for a run and gives the strike to Rassie van der Dussen.
45.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker, on leg. Bavuma is on the floor as he looks to dig it out. The batters take a single. Bavuma to retain the strike. The wait continues for Rassie van der Dussen.
45.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Temba Bavuma gets it up and over. Short ball, on off. Bavuma looks to cut it away. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards third man for a boundary.
45.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen comes across and pulls it to deep square leg for a run. 250 up for the hosts.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on middle. Bavuma slaps it to long on for a run. Bavuma wanted two runs but the fielder was quick to get to the ball.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen clips it towards mid on for a single. He moves to 96. He is just a hit away from his ton.
45.1 overs (2 Runs) Full, on leg. Rassie van der Dussen flicks it through square leg for a couple of runs now.
