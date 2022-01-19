South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl.
44.6 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and down the leg side, Thakur pulls it fine, two taken.
44.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Thakur swings, it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
44.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, this is swept fine on the leg side for two.
44.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on the pads, Bumrah looks to sweep but misses.
44.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is played down to long on for one.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Bumrah plays the over out! On middle, he defends.
43.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Fuller and on middle, this is pushed wide of mid on, Ngidi dives and stops it. Two taken.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Shorter and outside off, Bumrah looks to go big on the leg side but misses it completely.
43.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Bumrah plays it back to the bowler.
43.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Well wide outside off, Bumrah looks to guide it down to third man but misses.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Thakur pulls it through square leg for one.
43.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! On middle, kept out.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Bumrah defends.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, it is left alone.
42.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Bumrah plays it to mid-wicket.
Jasprit Bumrah is the new man in.
42.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Straight to the man! This time no mistake was commited. Bavuma is the catcher and Shamsi gets another one. On middle, this is flicked uppishly but straight into the hands of Bavuma. Soft dismissal.
42.1 overs (0 Run) On the pds, Kumar looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is driven square to point.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
41.4 overs (0 Run) PUT DOWN! That is a dolly! Can't believe Miller has spilled that! He is such a safe fielder! A slower one, Kumar chips it towards him at cover but he spills it.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, that gets big on the batter. Thakur looks to nudge it on the leg side but it goes off a soft leading edge back to the bowler.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, this is played to point for one.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A full-length ball, outside off. Thakur looks to chase it but misses.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, blocked to the leg side.
40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over. This is beautifully played. Overpitched. outside off. Thakur creams it through covers for a boundary.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Thakur pushes it to mid on off the inner half.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Thakur pushes it to mid off.
40.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Full, drifting down leg. Thakur glances it down to fine leg for a boundary.
