South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Full, on leg. Rassie van der Dussen clips it to mid-wicket for a single. This stand has taken the game away from India.
44.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Full-length ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen drives it through covers. An awakward bounce takes it away from Kohli at covers and into the fence.
44.4 overs (1 Run) TON FOR BAVUMA! He has played a captain's knock here. The team is up and Bavuma soaks himself with applause. Full length, on off. Bavuma drives it through covers for a single.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row and Bavuma still on 99. Full length, on off. Bavuma looks to defend it out. The ball goes more off the outer half. Nervy 99.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Good length, outside off. bavuma punches it to cover.
44.1 overs (0 Run) A dot now! The number 99 plays with your mind, but Bavuma is showing his composure. A full-length ball, on leg. Bavuma helps it to short mid-wicket.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Bavuma punches it through cover and gets a single. He moves to 99 and will retain the strike.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Rassie van der Dussen slashes it to deep point for a run.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Bavuma hits it towards long on for a single. He moves to 98.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Rassie van der Dussen clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rassie van der Dussen punches it to cover.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Bavuma pushes it to long on for a run.
42.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Short ball, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen cuts it through point and finds the boundary. He moves to 86.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen pushes it to point.
42.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Rassie van der Dussen is not going to take it slow anymore. Full length, on off. Rassie van der Dussen shuffles across, gets low and picks it up really well to dispatch it over the square leg fence.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Bavuma guides it to backward point for a single.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Length, on leg. Rassie van der Dussen clips it to mid-wicket for another single.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Rassie van der Dussen comes inside the line and flicks it to mid-wicket.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Very easy runs for South Africa. On middle, this is pushed towards long on for a run.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Bavuma goes back and punches it to cover for a single.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Rassie van der Dussen slashes it through point for a run.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Rassie van der Dussen cuts it to point.
41.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and on leg. Rassie van der Dussen gets low and reverse-sweeps it to deep point for a brace. The stand moves to 151 off 148 balls.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Bavuma pushes it to point off the front foot for a run.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Bavuma drives it down the ground for a single. He moves to 93.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off. Bavuma punches it to point. Shreyas Iyer dives to his left to make a half stop and restricts the batters to take a single.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Full length, outside off. Bavuma looks to slash it through the off side but gets an inside edge onto the deck.
40.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A sharp bouncer on off. Bavuma looks to play the ramp shot but misses. Wide called by the umpire.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Rassie van der Dussen guides it towards third man for a single.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Flicked to mid-wicket for a single now.
40.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on leg. Bavuma flicks it past the diving fielder at mid-wicket. The batters push hard and get two runs.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.0 overs, South Africa are 245/3. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in South Africa vs India 2021/22. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the South Africa vs India 2021/22 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.