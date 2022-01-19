South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots to end the over! A brilliant over by Lungi Ngidi, just three runs off it. Full and outside off. Kumar taps it to point.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Off-pace, full-length delivery, outside off. Kumar defends it out watchfully.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Thakur cuts it through point for a single.
39.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full-length ball, outside off. Thakur reaches out but fails to get any blade on it.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off. Thakur pushes it back to the bowler with soft hands.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Kumar drives it to cover and gets a single.
39.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and outside the tramline. Kumar leaves it alone. Wide called.
38.6 overs (1 Run) 200 up for India. Short and outside off. Kumar cuts it through point for a run.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off. Kumar pushes it to cover. Not in the gap.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Full, on middle and leg. Kumar strides forward and works it towards mid on.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in at number 9.
38.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Brilliant from Andile Phehlukwayo, he gets his second wicket of the game. Into the tail-enders now, South Africa are in a hurry to end things here. A full-length ball, on off, it stays low after hitting the deck. Ashwin makes room and looks to push it to the off side but gets an inside edge and sees the ball shatter the stumps behind.
38.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off. Ashwin slashes it to deep point for just a single.
37.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Good length, outside off. Thakur steers it towards backward point. India need 100 runs off 72 balls.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Good length, on the fourth stump line. Ashwin guides it down to third man for a single.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Ashwin drives it to cover.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Full length, outside off. Ashwin plays it square on the off side.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off. Thakur throws his bat at it. The ball takes the inside edge and goes to the left of the keeper. Ashwin calls for a single and Thakur gets to the other end safely.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Length ball, drifting down leg. Thakur glances it to fine leg for a boundary.
37.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length, wide outside off. Thakur looks to chase it but misses. Wide called.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Good length, outside off. Ashwin punches it to cover. At the same time, South Africa were at 190 as well but had 7 wickets in hand. India need a solid stand to make it a close contest yet again.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off. Thakur drives it to deep cover for just one.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Good length, on off. Thakur works it to mid-wicket off the inner half.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Thakur presses forward and defends it to the off side.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Full, on the pads, Ashwin clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
36.1 overs (0 Run) A full-length ball, on off. Ashwin pushes it to mid on.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Thakur defends it to cover.
Shardul Thakur is the new man in.
35.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Venkatesh Iyer tries to break the shackles but holes out instead. A short ball, on off. Iyer stays inside the crease and hooks it towards deep square leg. He does not get the desired distance on it. Rassie van der Dussen takes a sharp catch in the deep. Lungi Ngidi gets his second wicket of the game. South Africa well on top here.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Ashwin taps it to backward point and scampers through for a quick single. Also, Lungi Ngidi gets a warning for landing in the danger zone after his run up.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Iyer drives it to cover for a single.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on top of off. Iyer stays back and defends it to point.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Ashwin cuts it to the left of backward point. The fielder there dives to his left to make a half stop. The batters take a single.
