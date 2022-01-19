South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Rassie van der Dussen defends it onto the deck.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, into the pads. Defended out.
39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Tossed up, full and outside off. Rassie van der Dussen slaps it through covers for a boundary. The stands moves to 142.
39.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a run.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Rassie van der Dussen comes across and looks to play the reverse-sweep. He looses his balance a bit but is able to get it towards point for a run.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on leg, Bavuma flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Bavuma guides it towards third man for a single.
38.5 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow! Low full toss, on leg. Bavuma clips it to mid-wicket for a single. The fielder misses his shy at the non-striker's end. There is no backup and hence they take another run.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Full, on middle. Bavuma flicks it to mid-wicket.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Full length, outside off. Bavuma helps it towards cover but fails to get it through the gap.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Bavuma gets an inside edge onto the pads.
38.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, angled in on leg. Bavuma nudges it through mid-wicket for two runs. 200 is up for South Africa now.
37.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! On the pads, Bavuma misses his flick. The ball goes off the pads towards short fine leg. They collect a leg bye.
37.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Rassie van der Dussen pushes it to cover for another single. The field it set such that it is very easy for the batters to find the gap and keep ticking the runs.
37.4 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is eased down to long on.
37.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and down leg. Bavuma looks to sweep it but misses. Pant manages to block it with his feet.
37.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rassie van der Dussen flicks it to square leg for a run.
37.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off. Rassie van der Dussen punches it through point for a brace now. This is good running.
37.1 overs (1 Run) On off, Bavuma pushes it through mid on for a single.
Ravichandran Ashwin is back into the attack now.
36.6 overs (1 Run) The stand moves to 122 now! Length ball, outside off. Bavuma guides it down to third man for another single. 8 runs coming off it.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen steers it to third man for a run.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Another single now! A length ball, angled in on middle. Bavuma tucks it to mid-wicket and scampers through for a single. Venkatesh Iyer has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses and Bavuma is inside the crease with a dive.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen drives it through covers for a single.
36.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rassie van der Dussen is on a roll here. Back of a length, outside off, Rassie van der Dussen waits for the ball and lofts it over backward point for a boundary.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen punches it to cover off the back foot.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Bavuma defends it out watchfully. Yuzvendra Chahal ends his spell with no wicket under his belly.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed away.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Bavuma slashes it to cover. Kohli collects the ball and fires it in towards the keeper. Bavuma is not happy with that.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, on off, turning away. Bavuma cuts it to cover. Kohli dives to his right to make a good stop.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Rassie van der Dussen cuts it to cover with the turn for a single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off, turning away. Rassie van der Dussen leaves it alone for the keeper.
Match Reports
