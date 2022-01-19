South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
34.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
34.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
34.3 overs (1 Run) On off, this is guided down to third man for one.
34.2 overs (0 Run) On off, this is guided to point.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Ashwin is off the mark! A full toss on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket, the fielder dives to his right and stops it. Can't stop the single.
Ravichandran Ashwin is the new man in.
34.1 overs (1 Run) OUT! STUMPED! That is magical work from de Kock! Wow! Probably one of the fastest stumpings we have seen. That is tremendous. This is down the leg side, de Kock is up to the stumps for Andile Phehlukwayo! Pant looks to flick but misses. He drags his back foot out as he tries to flick but misses. De Kock, collects it brilliantly and within no time, takes the bails off. He starts celebrating. It is referred and replays show that Pant is short. Body blow, Pant needed to stay there till the end. Now this target looks far away.
Is that a fair stumping? The umpires take it upstairs. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The replays confirm Pant was outside the crease as the bails were coming off. The final decision is not out.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Iyer lets it go through to the keeper. No carry at all there. This pitch just seems like getting tougher. 116 needed in 96.
DRINKS! With this wicket of Shreyas Iyer, South Africa are well on top here. They would look to keep chipping away wickets and take the game away from the visitors. India on the other hand, need Pant to stick in the middle for long. Venkatesh Iyer joins him in the middle who is making his debut. He had a dream Indian Premier League debut in 2021 and would look to have a similar impact for his country now.
33.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! GLOVED AND TAKEN! Iyer walks back and South Africa now have control over this game. Shreyas was looking at so much ease but now falls! A short one down the leg side, Iyer looks to pull, once again this sticks in the surface. It goes off the glove as Iyer is through his shot. De Kock takes it. An appeal and the finger is raised. Now South Africa are into the all-rounders. India still 116 runs away.
33.4 overs (1 Run) That has been hammered but only for one! Shorter and on middle, Pant pulls it through square leg for one.
33.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length and on off, Iyer guides it down to third man and takes one. Good sensible batting.
33.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pant works it down to fine leg for one.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one, this is guided down to third man for one.
Lungi Ngidi comes back into the attack now.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Iyer looks to pull, it goes off the inner half through square leg for a single. An expensive start then from Andile.
32.5 overs (2 Runs) More runs! Two of them! Outside off, this is carved through point. Two taken.
32.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he pays the price for bowling a little too straight, on the pads, this is worked behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Andile Phehlukwayo gets away with one there! On the pads, this is flicked but straight to short fine leg. Iyer sets off but is sent back.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Pant has probably decided to go after Andile! This is full and outside off, Pant swings hard, it goes off the inner half on the leg side for one.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Misfield! Very unlike South Africa today! On middle, this is pushed to mid-wicket. The fielder fumbles and a single is taken.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Iyer wanted two but only one! Fuller and outside off, this is driven nicely through covers for one.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Pant pulls it hard through square leg for one.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Pant throws the kitchen sink at it but misses.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Iyer pulls it down to fine leg for one.
31.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pant works it through mid-wicket for one.
31.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There comes the shot which releases a little pressure! Fuller and on middle, easy pickings, it is driven hard down the ground for a boundary.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Brilliant fielding again! Saves three. On the pads, Pant sweeps it hard, Ngidi at short fine leg dives to his left and gets a hand to it. jansen covers up, just the one.
30.5 overs (0 Run) PUT DOWN! Tough chance but you expect Bavuma to take that. He is exceptional. That would have put South Africa in control quite easily. This is tossed up on off, Pant smacks it hard but uppishly towards cover. Bavume dives to his left and gets two hands to it but does not hang on.
30.4 overs (1 Run) This time finds the gap in the square leg region and takes one.
30.3 overs (0 Run) South Africa have their tails up now! On middle, Iyer flicks, the fielder at square leg, moves quickly to his left and saves a run for his side.
30.2 overs (1 Run) That is outstanding fielding! On middle, Pant sweeps it through square leg. Jansen in the deep, runs to his left, slides and keeps it to one.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Iyer slaps it through covers for one.
Follow the South Africa vs India 2021/22 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.3 overs, India, chasing a target of 297, are 187/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match between South Africa and India. Everything related to South Africa and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with South Africa vs India live score. Do check for South Africa vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.