South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
31.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
31.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
31.3 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on leg. Rassie van der Dussen leans in and pushes it aerially back to the bowler. The ball bounces right in front of the feilder.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle. Rassie van der Dussen pushes it to cover.
DRINKS! This is excellent from South Africa! They were in a spot of bother at 68 for 3 but this stand has taken them on top! They have managed to score freely and have laid the platform for a big first innings score. More of the same is what South Africa would want. India on the other hand, need to break this partnership or South Africa will end up getting a score which is above par on this surface.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, wide outside off. Rassie van der Dussen carves it through covers for a single. A good over by Kumar just 3 runs off it.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Rassie van der Dussen pushes it to cover.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on top of off. Bavuma taps it to mid off and scampers through for a single. This was hit straight to the man but Bavuma was quick to get to the other side. WIth this single 150 is up for the hosts.
30.3 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked out.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length, outside off. Bavuma looks to play the upper cut but misses. Bavuma thinks this is higher than the short side and is unhappy that the umpire ruled it as first bouncer instead of a wide.
30.1 overs (1 Run) A full-length ball, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen drives it through covers for just a single. He hits it well but unable to get it through the gap and beat the fielder.
