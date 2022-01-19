South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! This is what South Africa need to do. They need to squeeze now! On middle, Pant works it to mid-wicket.
29.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Pant works it to mid-wicket.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Soft hands! On off, Iyer plays it down to third man and takes one.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Pant guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
29.2 overs (1 Run) This time he finds the gap through covers and takes one.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on off, Iyer pushes it to covers.
28.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! The pitch has started to play tricks now! This lands on off and then turns away a long way. Pant is beaten as he tries to defend.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Really good stop! Tossed up on off, this one turns away. Pant lunges and tries to block, it goes off the outside edge, the fielder at slip dives to his left and stops it well.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Pant is disappointed but the sweeps are just not hitting the middle at the moment. This one too holds in the surface. Pant is early in the sweep, he mistimes it to backward square leg.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Not the best of deliveries to the new batter! Short and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
28.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Top edge and taken! There is the wicket South Africa needed, the big fish, Virat Kohli, once again fails to covert his start into a big one and have to say, the hosts on top now. Also, the wicket has started to play tricks quite a lot now. This is tossed up, slower and on middle, Kohli who is not a natural sweeper, goes for it, the ball though sticks in the surface, Kohli is through his shot, it goes off the toe-end and it is a simple catch to Bavuma at mid-wicket. Kohli looks down at the surface and righty so, that ball just did not arrive.
28.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is eased down to long off. End of a decent spell by Maharaj. Was not at his best but did get the big wicket of Dhawan.
27.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pant flicks it through square leg for one.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Kohli! Yet another one for him. Another excellent knock in a run chase. He probably holds the key for his side. He though will not only want to take his side over the line now but also end his wait for his ton. He gets there by working this through square leg.
27.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is played back to the bowler.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Yet another easy run! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Kohli moves onto 49 now! On the pads, this is worked towards square leg for one.
27.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Yet another wide! Down the leg side. Left alone.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Nice amount of turn again for Shamsi! On off and spins away. Pant plays it back to the bowler.
26.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kohli had to get bat on that, he does work it through square leg for one.
26.4 overs (0 Run) They need more dots! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
26.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, this is hit hard down the ground, the fielder at long off runs to his right and keeps it down to two.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, wided. Quite a few wides by Maharaj.
26.2 overs (1 Run) That is frustrating! The last thing they would have wanted after making a few adjustments in the field is an easy single to the new batter. Pant pushes this tossed up ball towards cover and gets to the other end.
26.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
25.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kohli works it down to long on and gets to the other end.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled, not off the middle, more off the inner half through square leg for one.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Pant steps out, this is tossed up, it is worked to mid-wicket.
Rishabh Pant comes out at number 4.
25.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That is a rippa of a delivery! Wow! That came from nowhere. First real sign of the ball turning big in this innings. Dhawan and Kohli, both are taken by surprise here. This is shorter in length and outside off, Dhawan shapes himself to cut it, this one turns back in sharply goes under the bat and hits the stumps. Is that the wicket which changes the game? The stand which was taking the game away has been broken. 159 more needed in 147. Dhawan walks back after a fine knock, a good return for him back in the side. He just did not seem like getting out but Maharaj has produced something special.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Dhawan misses out! A full toss outside off, Dhawan hits it hard but to covers.
25.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, tossed up, this is pushed down to long on for one.
