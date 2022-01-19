South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl.
29.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Chahal is going at 6 per over. On off, blocked.
29.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine and the runs continue to flow! On the pads, Bavuma gets down on one knee and plays it fine on the leg side, it goes more off his glove and races away to the fine leg fence.
29.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to point.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
29.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
Yuzvendra Chahal (6-0-35-0) is back into the attack now.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is eased through covers.
28.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Bavuma pushes it through covers for one.
28.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top edge and a boundary! Everything at the moment, going South Africa's way! Short and on off, Bavuma looks to pull, he looks to drag it from outside off, it goes off the top edge, wide of the keeper and down to the third man fence.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Another run! On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliantly bowled! A yorker now outside off, Rassie is beaten for pace as he is late in jamming it out.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
27.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is not where you want to bowl! A poor end to the over by Shardul who has been quite expensive! On the pads, this is worked fine on the leg side and this one races away to the fence.
27.5 overs (0 Run) That is where you need to bowl on this surface! On off and on a length, top of the off stump line, Rassie defends.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Excellent stuff! On off, Bavuma plays it towards cover and takes a quick run.
27.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Bavuma! A really good innings from him so far. Continues his good form from the Test series. This is not an easy wicket to bat on and he has done really well so far. Needs to hang in there. Plays the pull shot to this short one towards deep backward square leg for one.
27.1 overs (0 Run) That is a risky shot! Especially on this wicket! Length and on off, this one jags back in. Bavuma looks to downtown but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
26.6 overs (0 Run) A tidy over then from Bumrah! Shorter and on middle, Rassie works it towards mid-wicket, Bavuma was keen on a single but is sent back.
26.5 overs (1 Run) A slower one, bowled into the surface. Bavuma works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
26.4 overs (0 Run) A slower one on middle, Bavuma defends it onto the ground.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal but turned down! Shorter and on the body, Bavuma looks to pull but misses.
26.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Outside off, Bavuma hits it hard through covers. The fielder in the deep, runs to his left and dives, saves two for his side.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Bumrah comes on and straightaway causes problems! Length and on off, rolls his fingers on it. It lands and then takes off. Bavuma is beaten as he tries to push at it.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Bavuma works it through square leg and takes one.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rassie opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Two was the call but it is just a run! On off, shorter, Bavuma pushes it through covers and takes two.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Another easy run! On middle, Rassie works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely played! Takes a step down the track and then pushes it through covers for one.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Leading edge but lands safe! On middle, Bavuma looks to work it on the leg side but this goes off the leading edge, lands just short of the man at covers.
