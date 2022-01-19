South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
21.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
21.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is nudged on the leg side for one more.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! On middle, this is worked on the leg side, Ngidi at square leg dives to his left and stops one.
21.2 overs (1 Run) This is swept hard but straight to the man at deep mid-wicket.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, flatter, Dhawan guides it to point.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Dhawan slashes it through point for a single. An expensive start by Tabraiz Shamsi, 9 runs off his first. Great maneuvering of the ball here.
20.5 overs (0 Run) On off, played back to the bowler.
20.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Floated, full and on leg. Dhawan gets low and looks to sweep it away, it goes off the top-edge and into the boundary at square leg.
20.3 overs (2 Runs) Two runs now! Short and outside off. Dhawan hits it to long on against the turn.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle. Kohli flicks it to the leg side. The fielder there makes a half stop and the batters take a single.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off. Kohli helps it to covers.
20.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tabraiz Shamsi starts with a loosener. Floated, full and down leg. Kohli looks to flick it but misses. Wide called.
