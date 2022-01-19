South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Bavuma defends it on the off side and gets to the other end. End of a very productive over for South Africa.
24.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is driven wonderfully! This is way too full, Chahal gave this one a lot of air and bowls it on off. This is driven crisply through covers and it races away to the fence.
24.4 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Good comeback! Slows it up and lands it outside off, this lands and then spins away. Bavuma looks to drive but is beaten.
24.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The two batters are playing the sweep to great use here! Once again Bavuma goes down on one knee and hits it through mid-wicket. Boundary.
24.1 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal but nothing! Had that been pad first, would have been very close! On middle, skids through. Bavuma looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
23.6 overs (1 Run) 9 runs off the over, a good for the hosts. Length ball, on middle. Bavuma tucks it to mid-wicket. Shardul Thakur collects the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end but hits Bavuma on his back, not intentionally and Bavuma looks to be in some pain.
23.5 overs (1 Run) A single this time! Angled into the pads. Rassie van der Dussen stays back and clips it to mid-wicket for a run.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off. Rassie van der Dussen stays back and defends it to cover.
23.3 overs (0 Run) A good-length ball, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen shuffles across and blocks it out safely.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller, just outside off. Rassie van der Dussen leans in and defends it to backward point.
23.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! Rassie van der Dussen pounces on the opportunity and frees his arm now. A full toss, on off. Rassie van der Dussen strides forward and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie. Making the most of the Free Hit.
23.1 overs (1 Run) CLOSE! A full-length ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen leans in and tries to drive it to the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads and the ball rolls past the off stump. The umpire signals a no ball. Free Hit coming up.
Shardul Thakur (3-1-10-0) is back into the attack now.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Another sweep, this time not timed that well, it goes through square leg for one. 100 up for South African.
22.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
22.4 overs (2 Runs) Two moer! On middle, Rassie sweeps it again, he hits it hard again through square leg. The fielder in the deep, runs to his left, dives and keeps it down to two.
22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept away nicely! On middle, the sweep is out again, it is hit firmly through mid-wicket. Rassie is really making good use of the sweeps here.
22.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Bavuma looks to cut, he gets an underedge on the off side.
21.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as this is pushed through covers.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Edgy run! Not sure why is there no slip! Another carom ball, Rassie probably is not picking it, he plays inside the line. It goes off the outside edge towards short third man for one.
21.4 overs (0 Run) A chance! A very, very difficult chance! It is the carrom ball, it lands on middle and then spins away. Rassie looks to play it on the off side but it goes off the outside edge and hits the outer part of Pant's pad.
21.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one more.
21.2 overs (2 Runs) Very good batting! Bavuma goes down on one knee and then plays the paddle scoop, it goes over the keeper for a couple.
21.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Quick run now! This is on middle, Rassie looks to defend, it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
20.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been nailed! The sweep comes out, it is on middle, he rolls on wrists on top of the ball and hits it through square leg for a boundary.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Bavuma looks to step out but the length is shortened. Bavuma adjusts and pushes it towards cover for one.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On off, tossed up, Bavuma plays it to covers.
20.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Bavuma works it to mid-wicket.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, defended towards cover. Bavuma wanted a run but is sent back.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the South Africa vs India 2021/22 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.2 overs, South Africa are 119/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match between South Africa and India. Everything related to South Africa and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with South Africa vs India live score. Do check for South Africa vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.