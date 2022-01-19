South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (0 Run) Short and on leg. Dhawan comes forward and pulls it to short fine leg.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, on middle. Kohli drives it down the ground for a run.
19.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, flicked to the onside.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg. Kohli leans forward and defends it to mid on.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Dhawan taps it to point for a quick single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Touch short, on the pads. Dhawan goes back and flicks it to short fine leg.
DRINKS! India are in a really strong position! They are going along well courtesy the pair of Dhawan and Kohli and if they continue to bat the way they are, India should cruise home. South Africa on the other hand, need to break this stand and get into the relatively inexperienced middle order. Can they do it?
18.6 overs (0 Run) Full length, outside off. Kohli leans in and drives it to cover. Not in the gap.
18.5 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked out.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Good length, outside off. Dhawan looks to play it across the line, but is a touch early through his shot, it goes to short third man off the inside edge for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A sharp bumber, on middle. Dhawan leaves it alone. The umpire signals a wide due to the height.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Good length, on off. Dhawan defends it to cover.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Dhawan picks the gap beautifully and brings up 100 for India. Full-length ball, outside off. Dhawan reaches out and loft it over covers for a boundary.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short and outside off. Dhawan hangs back and cuts it to deep cover for a couple now. He plays this under his eyes and gets it off the middle. He is in fine touch.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots to end the over. This one hurries onto the batter, on leg. Kohli goes back and tucks it to the leg side.
17.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended out off the front foot.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Dhawan nurdles it to the onside for a quick single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Third single of the over! Floated, full and on leg. Kohli clips it to deep mid-wicket.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Dhawan punches it through point for another run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On leg, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, shaping away from the left-hander. Dhawan leaves it alone.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Kohli drives it to deep cover for a single now. This is good batting.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Full length, on off. Kohli comes down the track and flicks it past mid on for a boundary. Ngidi cannot believe how has he hit that so good.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer, on the body. Kohli comes forward and looks to pull it away but misses. Kohli has a smile across his face. He thinks this was way above the head but the umpire deems it as a first bouncer.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Dhawan stays back and cuts it to deep cover for a run. He gets it off the middle this time.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Good length, in the corridor of uncertainty. Kohli punches it past backward point for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, turning away a bit. Dhawan stays back and defends it back to the bowler.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Dhawan defends it out watchfully.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Angled down leg. Kohli flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full, on middle. Kohli defends it out off the front foot.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, clipped to deep square leg for a couple this time.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, full, on middle and leg. Kohli defends it into the deck.
