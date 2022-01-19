South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl.
19.6 overs (0 Run) On off, defended out.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Looped up, around off, drifts in. Rassie van der Dussen is rooted inside the crease and gets hit high on the pads. Ashwin appeals but the umpire is unmoved.
19.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and down leg. Rassie van der Dussen looks to sweep it away but misses. Wide called.
19.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Floated, full and on off, this one turns away sharply. Rassie van der Dussen stays back and looks to chase it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads. Bavuma clips it to mid-wicket for a run.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Around leg, Rassie van der Dussen flicks it through square leg for a single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle. Bavuma chips it aerially towards short mid-wicket but it lands just in front of Kohli there. The batters take a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but a decent over for South Africa. On off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! This is floated up on off, Rassie looks to defend, it turns away, it goes off the outside edge down towards third man for one.
18.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Rassie van der Dussen brings out the reverse sweep, he drags it from outside leg, it is hit through point for a boundary.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Rassie defends.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Rassie misses out! Fuller and on off, Rassie drives it to covers.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, defended.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Two! Good running! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket. Two taken.
Rassie van der Dussen is the new man in.
Is that a run out? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays show Aiden Markram was way short of the crease. The final decision is OUT.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Markram is well short. Not sure if that risk was needed! Markram has gifted his wicket to the Indains and South Africa slip further. He pushes this to mid off and hits it quite firmly. Takes off for one. Venkatesh Iyer there, picks the ball up and throws down the stumps at the bowler's end. Indians start celebrating. It is taken upstairs and replays show Markram is short.
17.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Markram comes down the track and works it down to long on for one.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Slightly short, Bavuma works it to mid-wicket.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Markram pushes it with the turn towards cover for one.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Once again, tossed up nicely and on off, Markram keeps it out well.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted and on middle, defended.
16.2 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! This is floated up nicely, it lands on middle and then spins way sharply. Markram looks to defend but is beaten.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Turn! A lot of turn there! This lands on middle, Markram looks to defend but this one spins away, goes off the outer half and the man at second slip makes a good stop.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Driven wonderfully and that should ease the pressure on Bavuma! This is way too full and it is outside off, it is driven through covers for a boundary.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Another run! On middle, this is again played down to long on for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Another run as Bavuma plays it through covers.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Another one on the stumps, Markram eases it down to long on and gets off the mark.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Markram plays it back to the bowler.
Aiden Markram is the new man in.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! The break does the trick for India as they get the big wicket of de Kock! Probably at the right time, he had got his eye in and would have started to step on the gas in a few overs. Ashwin is so good gainst the left-handers. Gets another one. This lands on off, slightly shorter, skids through. De Kock goes back to push at it but this one stays a touch low, he misses and the ball shatters the stumps. South Africa in troubel here.
