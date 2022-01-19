South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Full-length ball, outside off. Dhawan comes down the track and pushes it to cover. Does not find the gap.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Length ball, on the pads, too straight. Dhawan clips it to deep square leg for a brace.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Indian players happy to keep the runs ticking. Length ball, angled into the pads. Kohli gets inside the line and nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off. Dhawan punches it through the gap at covers for a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On leg, flicked to square leg for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off. Dhawan steps down the track and punches it to covers for a run.
13.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR DHAWAN! This has been a good start for Dhawan and gets an applause from the dugout. He will surely be eyeing the three digit figure now. Full and on leg. Dhawan flicks it to mid-wicket for a run.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On leg, blocked out.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on leg. Kohli drive it down to long on for another single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pad. Dhawan clips it to square leg for a run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on leg. Kohli clips it to the leg side for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Kohli pushes it to mid off.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Kohli defends it to square leg off the inner half. He gets across for a single. He will retain the strike.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Full-length ball, outside off. Dhawan punches it through point for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! On a length, on off. Dhawan pushes it to cover. Not in the gap though.
12.3 overs (0 Run) This time it is full, on off. Dhawan stays back and pushes it to mid off.
12.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Nicely bowled. Good length, outside off, shaping away. Dhawan looks to push it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Kohli comes across and pushes it to mid off for a single.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Lucky boundary for Dhawan. Full and outside off. Dhawan hangs his blade out, it goes off the outside edge to third man and into the fence. He moves to 47.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, outside off. Dhawan taps it to point. He was looking for a single but Kohli wisely sends him back.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. defends it to the left of the bowler.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Angles in with the arm now. Dhawan prods and looks to defend it out but gets and inisde edge onto the pads.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and on leg. Dhawan clips it to mid-wicket for a couple of runs. This is good running.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and outside off. Kohli drives it to long off for an easy single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Kohli pushes it down the ground for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Dhawan gets it to the left of the bowler off the inside edge. They take a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Kohli clips it to mid-wicket for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and down leg. Kohli leaves it alone. Wide called by the umpire.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg. Kohli eases it to mid-wicket.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Kohli leans forward and clips it to mid-wicket.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed it up, on off. Dhawan drives it through covers for an easy one.
