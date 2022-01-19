South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Well fielded by Rahul! On off, this is driven towards cover, the fielder dives to his left and keeps it down to one.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely stuff! Gives it a lot of air again and bowls it on off, de Kock defends.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Gives it nice flight and gets it to dip on the batter, de Kock plays it well down to long on for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Another single! Floated up on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
13.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! De Kock is in! The ball bounced nicely for the fielder there! This is fuller and on off, it is driven firmly to mid off. They think of one but then seeing the bounce, Bavuma sends de Kock back. The fielder picks the ball up and hits the stumps at the bowler's end. De Kock straightaway indicates he is safe and replays show the same.
Is that a run out? Venkatesh Iyer score a direct hit and the Indian players look excited. The replays roll in to confirm Quinton de Kock had his bat grounded as the bails were coming off. The final decision is Not Out.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Bavuma looks to be innovative! He tries to play the paddle scoop, takes his eyes off the ball at the very end, gets an underedge which hits the keeper's pad.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Pressure now getting to Bavuma! Another dot! On middle, seems to be the carom ball. Blocked.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on of one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A little too full outside off, de Kock drives but to covers.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Just about gets a wicket. A maiden though, the first of the game! Length and outside off, Bavuma looks to guide it down to third man with an open face of the bat. Gets beaten.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Five dots in a row! On off, this is pushed to covers. Can he bowl a maiden?
12.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard and on off, Bavuma defends.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A slower one, just holds in the surface, Bavuma looks to drive, it goes off the inner half on the leg side.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Bavuma flicks but can't get it past mid-wicket.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On off, Bavuma looks to drop and run but is sent back.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Bavuma helps it down the ground to long on for a run.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Bavuma pushes it to cover. Not in the gap though.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to cover for a single.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Touch chance tough. Floated, full and outside off. Quinton de Kock eyes lit up and gives it a huge swing. The ball flies off the outside edge towards backward point. Shreyas Iyer there dives to his left but fails to collect the ball. The ball goes through and the batters take a couple.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. turning in. Bavuma flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on leg. De Kock flicks it towards square leg for a single.
Time for some spin now as Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Another single! On middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Bavuma strokes it to covers for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, Bavuma looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A lot happened on that delivery! India had a chance to get de Kock out. Quinton de Kock looks to play the paddle scoop by moving right across. Thakur bowls it outside off. He misses and gets hit on the pads. It rolls on the off side. Bavuma is off for a run, de Kock is late in taking off, he collides with Bavuma whose bat goes flying out of his hand. Thakur gets to the ball and then has a shy at the bowler's end but hits de Kock, not intentionally.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Finally de Kock gets width and he pounces on it. Has an opportunity to free his arms and he makes use of it. It is full and outside off, de Kock hits it over mid off for a boundary.
