South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Full, on middle and leg. Rahul flicks it to the leg side. This has been a stable start for India.
4.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is eased down to long off.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice use of the feet. Full and on middle. Dhawan advances down the track and lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On leg, worked to square leg.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Full, on middle, blocked back to the bowler.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Length, on leg. Dhawan tucks it square on the leg side. A good over for India.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on the bodyline. Dhawan swivels and looks to pull it away. The ball brushes the gloves and goes towards fine leg. The batters take two.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Dhawan blocks it back to the bowler.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a glorious drive! A full-length ball, outside off. Dhawan presses forward and drives it through the cover region for a boundary. He gets his second boundary off Jansen but this time he timed it to perfection.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, on the pads. Dhawan clips it to deep square leg. The fielder takes some time to get to the ball and the batters run two easily.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle and leg. Dhawan puts his front leg across and defends it to the leg side.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads. Rahul stays back and flicks it to the leg side. Another good over by Aiden Markram.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Flighted, full and on off. Rahul pushes it to mid off for a quick single. The fielder throws the ball towards the keeper. Quinton de Kock fails to keep it in control which allows the batters to take an extra run.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Rahul prods and defends it to mid-wicket.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on off. Rahul blocks it back to the bowler.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Dhawan drives it down the ground to long off for a run.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on off. Rahul pushes it to mid off for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length, on off. Dhawan defends it out solidly.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! STREAKY! Marco Jansen has his hands on his head. He cannot believe how that missed the stumps. A length ball, angled in on off. Dhawan gets an inside edge, the ball scoots past the stumps and runs down to the fine leg fence.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball, outside off. Dhawan hangs back and cuts it towards point. Aiden Markram flies to his right and gathers the ball. That is some stop.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Make that three! Full length, on middle and leg. Dhawan defends it to the onside.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! Good length, outside off, Dhawan shuffles across and leaves it alone for the keeper.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Dhawan stays back and punches it to point.
Marco Jansen to steam in from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Looped up, on middle. Rahul eases it back to the bowler. Just two runs off it, a tidy start for the spinner.
0.5 over (0 Run) Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
0.4 over (0 Run) On off, pushed back to the bowler.
0.3 over (1 Run) Dhawan is off the mark now. Full and on leg. Dhawan clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full and on middle. Dhawan prods and defends it back to the bowler.
0.1 over (1 Run) KL Rahul and India are off the mark! Tossed up, full and on leg. Rahul clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
