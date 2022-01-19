South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exquisite! What a shot to get off the mark! Length and on off, Bavuma strokes it on the up and hits it through covers for a boundary.
This series and tour was modified due to Covid concerns and hence, this particular ODI series has not been included in the League.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Well timed but for no runs! Outside off, Bavuma plays it late, he guides it off the middle to point.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Now comes the inswinger! The line is a little too straight, Bavuma looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Soft hands! Another one which shapes away, the length is on the fuller side. Bavuma plays it with soft hands, it goes off the outside edge, lands well short of second slip who dives to his right and stops it well.
Temba Bavuma comes out at number 3.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Bumrah gets an early wicket and Malan walks back for a low score. Really good from Bumrah. He was getting the ball to come back in and also leave the batter. This time he gets it to leave him, it is fuller and around off. Malan is not sure about which way the ball is going, he is quite rooted to his crease and just pushes his bat ahead. It takes a faint edge and the keeper does the rest.
4.1 overs (0 Run) That swung a lot! Fuller and outside off, it shapes away, there is not a lot of carry as it goes on the bounce to Pant who takes it nicely.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Does not let the batter free his arms, bowls it on a length and on off, de Kock pushes it to mid off. Had there been no misfield, just the one run would have come off the over.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Sees the batter take a few steps down the track and shortens the length a touch, Malan looks to defend, the ball straightens, it goes off the outer half down to third man for one.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Really good from Kumar! He is giving nothing away. On middle, Malan hangs back and blocks it out.
3.3 overs (0 Run) And again, continues to hit a length and on off, Malan stays back and keeps it out.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length now, a little more closer to the batter, Malan stays back and defends.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the legs and another boundary! This is a really good start for South Africa! This is on a length and just outside off, Malan lets the ball come to him and then guides it towards point. The fielder there lets it through and it races away. The outfield is really quick.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock blocks it out.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfect timing! Quinton de Kock gets the first boundary of his blade. Good length, outside off. Quinton de Kock hangs back and cuts it through point for a boundary. This was timed so well that the fielder had no chance to chase it down.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, shaping across the left-hander. This is close to his body. Quinton de Kock looks to have a poke at it but misses.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Full-length ball, outside off. Malan hangs back and guides it towards third man for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Some inward movement! Angled in full and on off. Malan stays inside the crease and sees it out.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Angles it into the batter. Malan stays back and defends it out.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full, on middle and leg. De Kock defends it to the leg side.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Pushed towards backward point.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Loud appeal for LBW but the umpire is not interested. A length ball, around leg, moving across a hint. Quinton de Kock is a yard outside the crease. He misses his attempt to flick it away and gets hit on the back pad. The replays later confirm that the ball was pitching outside leg.
1.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Some movement in the air now. length ball, angling down leg, shaping away. De Kock leaves it alone for the keeper. Wide called.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Quinton de Kock blocks it out watchfully.
1.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is what Bhuvneshwar Kumar brings to the table. Good length, around off, shaping away from the left-hander. Quinton de Kock looks to push it to the off side but gets beaten on the outside edge.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock hangs back and punches it through covers for a couple of runs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (1 Run) Length ball, on leg. Quinton de Kock flicks it to fine leg for a single. This over was very unlike Bumrah. He kept bowling wayward lines and could not keep it in control.
0.5 over (0 Run) Short and outside off. Quinton de Kock cuts it towards backward point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length, on top of off. Quinton de Kock hangs back and guides it towards the man at second slip.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! This time Pant could not make the stop. A full-length ball, on leg. Quinton de Kock fails to get any blade on it. The ball brushes the pads and runs towards fine leg after beating Pant's attempt to stop it.
0.3 over (1 Run) WIDE! A low full toss, down leg. Quinton de Kock looks to flick it away but misses. Rishabh Pant does well to dive to his left and stop the ball. Wide called by the umpire.
0.2 over (0 Run) Nicely bowled! A length ball, on leg, it holds it line. Quinton de Kock stays back and looks to flick it away but misses.
0.1 over (0 Run) A dot to start with! A length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock plays it back to the bowler. Bumrah has no problem in stopping that one.
Anthems done and dusted! Indian players are seen to be in a huddle on the field, before they take their respective fielding position. Followed by Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan who walk out to the bat for South Africa. Before we get underway the South African players take the knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Jasprit Bumrah to start with the new ball.
The game is set to begin. Both the teams come out to the middle and line up for their respective national anthems. It will be India's first followed by the hosts.
PITCH REPORT – Dale Steyn says in the first innings it will skid on a little bit. Adds it is very hot and the wicket should get slow as the match progresses.
KL Rahul, the Indian skipper joins for a word and says as a team they even they would've loved to bat first. States it looks dry and they have some quality spinners and if Bumrah and Kumar get early wickets, it could put pressure on them. Informs Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar come in and Iyer will he debuting, will bat as 4. Adds Virat has been their leader for a long time but he is still with them and he will help them out and they are excited about this game. States they want to give the boys a long run and wants them to enjoy and grow as a team.
Temba Bavuma, the South African skipper, is in for a chat. He says the wicket looks dry and it has been ready for some while and they want to make use of the conditions and he hopes the slow bowlers can make use of it later on. States the Test series win was a big achievement but it is a new challenge and they need to do well and adapt well. Informs that Jansen comes in and Lungi is also in.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer (On ODI debut), Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (C), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen (On ODI debut), Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of South Africa. They have opted to BAT first.
India on the other hand, are one of the best teams in the shorter format. Yes, there are quite a few new names in the squad but they are still a quality side. Can they get back to winning ways after losing the last two Tests? We shall find out soon.
South Africa have not been in the best of forms in this format. They have lost more than they have won in recent times and this is going to be yet another stern test for them. They do have the quality to topple this Indian side but they will need to be at their best.
After a superb Test series, it is now time for the ODI series. India will be disappointed after losing that and the South Africans will be high on confidence after turning it around. The visitors will be looking for redemption under their new skipper, KL Rahul. South Africa on the other hand, will be hungry for another series win. This promises to be yet another cracking series. Toss in a while.
... MATCH DAY ...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 6.1 overs, South Africa are 25/1. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in South Africa vs India 2021/22. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the South Africa vs India 2021/22 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.