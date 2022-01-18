South Africa limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma on Tuesday said that his side would look to take the momentum from the Test series onto the upcoming ODI series against India. India and South Africa will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, with the first match set to be played on Wednesday in Paarl. Earlier, the Proteas had defeated India 2-1 in the Test series.

"Yeah, momentum is a real thing, you would have seen after the first Test, how we managed to get some momentum in the Johannesburg Test and how we carried through. Momentum is a real thing, obviously, it is a different format and there is a different kind of pressure. Confidence is well within the team and we will be leading onto that to inspire the new guys," said Bavuma during a virtual press conference.

"I would like to have as many options as possible considering the balance of the team. I am not aware of any physical or mental issues with Quinton de Kock. He had his commitments with his family, he is here with the team now and he is training with the team. As far as I know, Quinton is fit and fine," he added.

Bavuma added that they missed the attacking wicketkeeper-batter in the Test series. "It is good to see him again. We obviously missed him in the Test team but he has made his decision to retire from the longest format. We respect his decision, having him back has been good. Quinton will have a point to prove and I am sure he is also as excited as we are to see him in the team."

"Marco Jansen has been drafted into the ODI squad, the world has been what cricketing abilities he has. It was a no-brainer to get him into the ODI squad. Indian outfit is a strong white-ball squad, we will be giving them the respect we do to any other team. We do not expect this series to be easier, we know it will be tough. We will be preparing as well as we can," he added.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.