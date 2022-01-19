South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma expressed happiness after his side defeated India in the first ODI on Wednesday. Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen's centuries were backed by a spirited bowling performance as South Africa defeated India by 31 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series. "We played close to a perfect game, that's quite hard in 50-over cricket. We can take a lot of confidence. I struggled throughout the innings, Rassie seemed like batting on another wicket. That partnership was the decider. I tried to partner him as much as I could.

"Another good debut for him (Jansen), we feel he can take wickets with the new ball. He's growing from strength to strength and it's nice to see. Aiden is always an option with the ball, especially with the new ball," said Bavuma after the game.

"He's been doing a fantastic job. Andile was good, he understood the situation. He knew what he needed to do. He's a big player within the team. It's good to see him take charge. Spinners have been great. Shamsi - we are trying to use him differently, using him at the death and he's doing it well. Spinners have been good. Nice to have Quinny back, nice to see him smile. He's a big player for me, he's a big player for the team, his energy and his experience helps us a lot," he added.

For India, only Shikhar Dhawan (79), Shardul Thakur (50*), and Virat Kohli(51) got going with the bat, and otherwise, it was a disappointing show.

