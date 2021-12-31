Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn was all praise for Team India after the Virat Kohli-led side defeated the Proteas in the first Test of the ongoing three-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday. For the record, South Africa have a brilliant record in Centurion, as far as Test cricket is concerned. They had won 21 of the 27 games played at the venue prior to the first Test. The 113-run defeat to India was South Africa's first loss at the venue after seven straight Test wins. Following India's emphatic win, Steyn took to Twitter and hailed the visitors for their performance, labelling them as a "world-class" side.

"Well done India. Over the last few tours to SA they've been more and more impressive. Winning away from home is what makes a world class team, that's what they currently doing. Congratulations," Steyn tweeted.

With South Africa needing to chase 305 runs, Indian fast bowlers were too hot to handle for the Proteas batters as they crumbled for a total of 191 on Day 5.

While Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each, Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets a piece in the second innings.

Earlier, KL Rahul smashed a ton on Day 1 as India posted a first innings total of 327. In reply, the hosts were bowled out for 197 as Shami bagged a five-for for the visitors.

With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Proteas will look to bounce back in the upcoming second Test, starting from January 3, 2022, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The third and final Test will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from January 11.