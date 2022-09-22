The Indian junior trap squad finished outside the podium in the ISSF World Championship for shotgun on Thursday. Shapath Bharadwaj in the junior men and Bhavya Tripathi in the women's section registered best finishes among the seven Indian shooters on show.

Shapath was 15th with a two-day qualifying round score of 111, while Bhayva finished 14th with a score of 103 in her Junior women's trap.

Two other Indians in the junior men's trap, Arya Vansh Tyagi and Shardul Vihan, finished 32nd and 37th with scores of 107 and 106 respectively.

In the junior women's trap, Sabeera Haris shot 100 to be placed 19th, Preeti Rajak scored 98 to finish 22nd, while Adya Tripathi shot a score of 76 to end in 32nd position.