London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Gagan Narang has entered the fray for the presidency of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), setting up a contest with current chief Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo in the federation's upcoming elections. Narang's candidacy gained momentum after BJP MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal exited the race last week. His nomination was formally put forward by Ajay Patel, senior vice president of the Indian Olympic Association. In an unusual turn, Narang has also thrown his hat into the ring for the post of vice president, joining a crowded contest featuring six aspirants, including sitting secretary general Kunwar Sultan Singh.

Meanwhile, Narang's longtime associate, Pawan Kumar Singh, is poised to become the next secretary general, as he is the lone nominee and will therefore be elected unopposed. Meanwhile, the contest for treasurer will pit Ashok Mittal against Meghasham Sripad Bhangle.

The NRAI will choose its new leadership for the 2025-2029 term during its general body meeting on December 4 in Punjab, where a 25-member governing board will also be elected.

Narang was recently a part of the unveiling ceremony of the King's Baton for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) here.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday, unveiled the King's Baton at DLF Avenue, Saket. The event was graced by the presence of Lindy Cameron, the British High Commissioner to the Republic of India, and P.T. Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India.

The ceremony, hosted by the Commonwealth Games Association of India (CGAI), also saw the presence of various Olympic and CWG medallists, including Yogeshwar Dutt, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Gagan Narang, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Commonwealth Games Federation and Sports Authority of India.

