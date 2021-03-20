Story ProgressBack to home
ISSF World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary Wins Silver In Men's 10m Air Pistol, Abhishek Verma Bags Bronze
ISSF World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary came back from behind to win the silver medal. (File Photo)© Instagram
India's Saurabh Chaudhary won the silver medal in the ISSF World Cup men's 10m Air Pistol event, while Abhishek Verma took home bronze after finishing third. The other Indian in the final, Shahzar Rizvi, finished fifth.
More to follow...
