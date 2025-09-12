World Championship bronze-medallist shooter Mehuli Ghosh and well-known rifle exponent Manini Kaushi failed to get India's campaign going in the ISSF World Cup, finishing dismally in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event on Friday. Mehuli, who had secured a Paris Olympic quota place but had missed out on the quadrennial showpiece after being beaten in the national trials last year, shot 583 in the qualification round to finish 23rd, while Manini ended up 45th with a score of 580 in a field of 66 shooters.

The third Indian in the fray, Surabhi Bharadwaj, shot a forgettable 578 to finish 52nd.

Mehuli, who won a bronze in 10m air rifle at the 2023 Baku World Championship, started well with a 98 in the kneeling position but stumbled in the in the next series to score 96 for an aggregate of 194.

She staged a remarkable recovery in the prone position shooting 99 and 97 for an aggregate of 196, but again faltered in the standing position firing 95.

A 98 in the next 10 shots did not help matters and she could only aggregate 193 in standing position.

Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad shot 589 to top the qualification. Jeanette, who specialises in 300m rifle events, then went on to clinch the gold with a score of 466.2.

Rikke Maeng Ibsen (463.3) of Denmark and Czech Republic's Barbora Dubska (451.4) took the silver and bronze respectively.

Following another unsuccessful day, India have so far not been able to open their account on the medals table.

China, on the other hand, are leading the tally with two gold, three silver and a bronze.

Norway are second with two gold medals, while South Korea are third with a gold, a silver and a bronze.

In 25m rapid fire, India's Bhavesh Shekhawat was placed fourth after Stage 1 of qualification with a tally of 293.

Pradeep Singh Shekhawat was 24th with a score of 288, while Mandeep Singh was placed 43rd with a score of 272 in a field of 44 marksmen.

The Stage 2 of qualification will be held on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)