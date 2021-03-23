India's Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa beat Kazakhstan to win the gold medal in the Skeet Mixed Team event at the ISSF World Cup in Delhi on Tuesday. The 'India 1' team defeated Kazakhstan's Alexandr Yechsenko and Olga Panarina 33-29 in the final. It was India's second gold medal and fourth overall in skeet events in the ongoing World Cup. India are dominating the overall medal tally in the competition, with 14 in total. USA and Kazakhstan are far behind the hosts, with four each. India now have seven gold medals, three silver and four bronze.

Bajwa was the star performer, missing just one of his 20 shots. Sekhon, on the other hand, started slow, missing four of her first 10 shots, but was on target eight out of her final 10, as the Kazakhs could not capitalise on a strong start and fell behind.

It was the third medal in the World Cup for Sekhon and second for Bajwa.

Panarina missed six of her shots, while Yechsenko missed five, as Kazakhstan had to settle for their second silver medal of the World Cup.

Earlier, the other Indian team -- 'India 2' -- missed out on bronze and finished fourth in the Skeet Mixed Team event, after losing to Qatar.

Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Ahmad Khan lost a close-fought match 31-32 to Qatar's Rashid Hamad and Reem Al Sharshani.

'India 2' had a chance to take the match to a shoot-off, but Dhaliwal missed her final shot as Qatar secured the bronze medal.