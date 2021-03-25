Story ProgressBack to home
ISSF World Cup: India Win Silver In Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Event
ISSF World Cup: Indian team of Anjum Moudgil, Shreya Saksena and Gaayathri Nithyanandam won silver medal after losing in the final of 50m Rifle 3 positions event to Poland.
Anjum Moudgil was part of the Indian team that won silver in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.© Twitter
India settled for silver in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event on Thursday at the ISSF World Cup. India lost to Poland in the final to take home the country's sixth silver medal at the World Cup. India lead the medal tally with nine gold, six silver and five bronze medals in the ongoing ISSF World Cup being held in Delhi.
More to follow...
