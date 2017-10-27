 
don't
miss
All Sports
Shooting

ISSF World Cup Final: Sangram Dahiya Wins Silver In Double Trap

Updated: 27 October 2017 18:26 IST

Sangram Dahiya shot 76 out of 80 targets, three behind gold medallist Hu Binyuan (79) at the ISSF World Cup Final on Friday.

ISSF World Cup Final: Sangram Dahiya Wins Silver In Double Trap
Sangram Dahiya shot 76 out of 80 targets. © Facebook

Sangram Dahiya won India's second medal of the day, a silver in the men's double trap shooting at the ISSF World Cup Final on Friday.

He shot 76 out of 80 targets, three behind gold medallist Hu Binyuan (79).

Italy's Gasparani Davi (56) took the bronze. This is Sangram's first-ever medal in senior level, having won a gold at the Asian Shooting Championship for junior back in 2009.

Topics : Shooting
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sangram Dahiya won a silver in the men's double trap
  • Sangram Dahiya shot 76 out of 80 targets
  • Italy's Gasparani Davi (56) took the bronze
Related Articles
ISSF World Cup Final: Amanpreet Singh Wins Bronze In 50m Pistol Event, Jitu Rai Seventh
ISSF World Cup Final: Amanpreet Singh Wins Bronze In 50m Pistol Event, Jitu Rai Seventh
Gagan Narang Keeps Aiming High After 20 Years As a Shooter
Gagan Narang Keeps Aiming High After 20 Years As a Shooter
ISSF World Cup Final: Jitu Rai, Heena Sidhu Win Gold In Air Pistol Mixed Team Event
ISSF World Cup Final: Jitu Rai, Heena Sidhu Win Gold In Air Pistol Mixed Team Event
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.