ISSF World Cup Final: Sangram Dahiya Wins Silver In Double Trap

Sangram Dahiya shot 76 out of 80 targets. © Facebook
Sangram Dahiya won India's second medal of the day, a silver in the men's double trap shooting at the ISSF World Cup Final on Friday.
He shot 76 out of 80 targets, three behind gold medallist Hu Binyuan (79).
Italy's Gasparani Davi (56) took the bronze. This is Sangram's first-ever medal in senior level, having won a gold at the Asian Shooting Championship for junior back in 2009.
Topics : Shooting
