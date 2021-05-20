Indian shooting coach Monali Gorhe died due to black fungus on Thursday. Her father also died on Thursday. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) mourned the death of the daughter and father. "With great sorrow we inform that Ms Monali Gorhe, Pistol Coach of Core Group and an efficient technical official passed away today due to black fungus. Its a tragedy that her father also died today. The Shooting fraternity mourns the sad demise of a hard-working human being," NRAI said in an official statement.

On Wednesday, former Indian national team footballer and reputed coach Jagir Singh also died. Jagir who played as a defender and made his international debut against Japan in the Merdeka Cup in 1976 represented India in 12 International matches.

He was also a member of the National team squad in the President's Cup in Seoul in 1976, and also in the Afghan International Cup in Kabul in the same year.

AIFF President, Praful Patel in his message said: "It is sad to hear that Mr. Jagir Singh is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief."

AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das said: "Mr. Jagir Singh was a sturdy defender and will be alive in his achievements. As a coach he nurtured many talents and has been the inspiration for so many Footballers. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace."

At the domestic level he represented Punjab in the Santosh Trophy in the 1970s, and played club football for JCT from 1974 to 1982.

He also coached Punjab to win the Santosh Trophy in two consecutive editions - in 2006, and 2007-08.