Legendary double trap marksman Peter Wilson of Great Britain, who guided country-mate Nathan Hales to trap gold at the recently-concluded Paris Olympics, has shown interest in the Indian team coaching job and wants to train the shooters for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Wilson, 37, was the youngest competitor in double trap at the 2012 London Olympics to win a gold medal. He holds the world record in double trap and took up shooting after a snow-boarding accident left him unable to play cricket.

After double trap was removed from the Olympic curriculum, Wilson started coaching the Great Britain team in trap, with the crowning glory coming in Paris where his ward Nathan won gold with an Olympic record to break a 12-year-long wait for the country in the event.

"I have e-mailed my CV to the National Rifle Association of India and am waiting to hear from them," Wilson told PTI from UK.

"I want to work with the senior team to prepare them for the LA Games and the juniors to prepare them for the next 8-12 years," said Wilson, adding that he only aims for "success" and nothing less.

Asked if it would be a challenge coming to terms with the setup in India, he categorically said "there shouldn't be any problem".

He added that for him the continental championships such as the "Asian Games, the World Cups, World Championships among others are a stepping stone towards the ultimate aim of winning an Olympic medal" and he would strive for that.

Wilson, who has been honoured with the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) has been coached by the great Ahmad Al Maktoum, who is a member of the ruling family of Dubai and the 2004 Athens Olympics gold medallist in double trap.

Advertisement

India's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had finished second behind Al Maktoum in Athens.

India is without a foreign trap coach for quite some time with most shooters, who competed at the Paris Olympics, taking the help of personal coaches. Italy's Marcello Dradi was the last trap coach the Sports Authority of India and NRAI had hired.

NRAI secretary-general Sultan Singh said, "He must have mailed the CV on the official e-mail ID. We have not yet taken a call on the date (when the new coaching setup for all shooting events will be in place). But, yes, it has to be done at the earliest." Asked if the coaches will be short-listed before the election of NRAI president on September 14, Singh said, "Normally it should be once the president takes charge and he does it but if the situation demands that we have to hold the selection committee (meeting) then may be (earlier). Basically, it's the exigency." On whether the likes of Italy's double trap stalwart Daniele Di Spigno and David Kostelecky, the personal coach of woman trap shooter Rajeshwari Kumari, were also in contention for the job, Singh said, "We would like to have the best of the lot so that the drawing board is enough for us to calculate the requirement..." When asked whether former foreign trap coach Dradi would be considered for the role, Singh said, "Till the time the selection committee does not say yes or now, I can's say anything. All of these coaches are going to apply, I can't take a call on my own. The coaches will be assessed from all angles," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Advertisement