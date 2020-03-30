Coronavirus: Shooter Manu Bhaker Donates Rs 1 Lakh To Relief Fund

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker on Monday pledged to donate Rs 1 lakh to "Haryana Corona CARES Fund" to support the battle against the coronavirus pandemic . "This is the time when only the lives of the people of the country matter and all of us will have to do what we can to save them. I contribute 1 lakh rupees to the Haryana Corona CARES Fund by myself and hope that you all too support the country in this time of crisis by contributing something from the other side," Manu Bhaker wrote on Twitter.

Haryana Corona CARESpic.twitter.com/gPxOW9SD5E — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) March 30, 2020

The shooter urged everyone to be supportive during the crisis that the country is going through.

Earlier, cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakh to Uttar Pradesh CM''s Disaster Relief Fund to combat coronavirus.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support.

On Friday, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund to aid in the battle against COVID-19.

Various athletes have come forward to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian sprinter Hima Das on Thursday said that she will donate a month's salary to the Assam government's coronavirus relief fund.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit to the cause.