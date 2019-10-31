 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Rowing

3-Time Olympic Rowing Gold Medalist Pete Reed Paralysed Following Stroke

Updated: 31 October 2019 17:14 IST

Pete Reed had tweeted earlier this month he had suffered a spinal stroke which he added is "very rare" and he took to Instagram to reveal the fall-out from it.

3-Time Olympic Rowing Gold Medalist Pete Reed Paralysed Following Stroke
Pete Reed (R) won gold in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics. © AFP

Triple Olympic rowing champion Pete Reed has been left paralysed from his chest down following a spinal stroke, he announced. The 38-year-old -- a lieutenant commander in the Royal Navy -- won the coxless four Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012 before adding a third when the eight triumphed in Rio de Janeiro three years ago. Reed had tweeted earlier this month he had suffered a spinal stroke which he added is "very rare" and he took to Instagram to reveal the fall-out from it.

"There is a very small chance I will make no recovery and a very small chance I will make a full recovery," he said in his post.

"Much more likely it will be somewhere in between. To what extent depends on the extent of the damage (which we can't see) and how well I rehab."

A spinal stroke is a disruption in the blood supply to the spinal cord and five-time world champion Reed says doctors do not know what caused his.

"It was in the middle of my spine so I'm currently paralysed beneath my chest," said Reed, who retired from rowing last year.

"My arms are still strong and my brain is still as average as it ever was."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rowing
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Asian Games 2018: Rowers Join India
Asian Games 2018: Rowers Join India's Medal Party With A Gold, 2 Bronze Medals On Day 6
Asian Games 2018: Rowers Dattu Bhokanal, Sawarn Singh Confident Of Winning Gold
Asian Games 2018: Rowers Dattu Bhokanal, Sawarn Singh Confident Of Winning Gold
India
India's Sporting Shame: Of Remarkable Athletes And Run-of-The-Mill Administrators
Rio Olympics: Dattu Bhokanal Finishes Fourth in Men
Rio Olympics: Dattu Bhokanal Finishes Fourth in Men's Sculls Quarters
Rio Olympics: Rower Dattu Bhokanal Enters Men
Rio Olympics: Rower Dattu Bhokanal Enters Men's Single Sculls Quarter-Finals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.