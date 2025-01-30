There's been a different flavour to the atmosphere around the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi ever since Virat Kohli's participation for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy match against Railways, starting on Thursday, was confirmed. The talismanic Kohli last played in the Ranji Trophy against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad in November 2012. Now with him set for a homecoming in the prestigious red-ball domestic competition from Thursday, the mood has been understandably a mix of excitement and anticipation. “We just want to end playing this upcoming match on a good note. We are not thinking about the points table (scenario) as anything can happen. But we are going for an outright result. Everyone is very motivated and excited after Virat's arrival.

“He was just explaining to everyone yesterday to be confident. Just like he is on the field, everyone is thinking of winning. Everyone is very motivated for the match, and with Virat also here, we are even more motivated now,” said Delhi captain Ayush Badoni to reporters on the eve of the match.

Badoni also confirmed that Kohli will bat at his usual number four position, which means he is likely to drop down to number five in the batting order. He also said Delhi's playing eleven is not decided yet, adding that with a green wicket set to be dished out, pacers could be added.

All-rounder Badoni feels very grateful that he has been the captain to Rishabh Pant and now Kohli are in the Delhi Ranji side. "It is a very good feeling when two big players are there in the team. Their presence is just enough, and I myself feel very motivated. I have handled the pressure of playing against him (Kohli). So, it will be fun to play with him," he said.

Delhi's practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday have been a bit more intense and long, something which hadn't been witnessed before. Badoni conceded that Kohli's arrival has been the reason behind the change in the Delhi team's atmosphere.

“He has been very positive. The way he is on the field, it's the same he's off the field too. He is very fun loving. The intensity is a little more in practice as it's the last match. We have to end it on a good note. With Virat's arrival, it has become a very fun atmosphere," says Badoni.

Delhi is coming into Thursday's game after a crushing ten-wicket defeat to Saurashtra in Rajkot inside two days and are now at sixth place in the points table. Badoni, who's made 400 runs with the bat and picked 12 wickets with his off-spin bowling, insisted there will be no change in the thought process of the team in their quest of getting an outright win over Railways and that the hosts' have totally left behind what all happened in Rajkot.

“The process is the same. What we have been following, exactly it is going on. So, there is nothing that has changed, as the same process is going on. I have left it (defeat in Rajkot) completely behind.

“If all goes well, then we will win, and qualify (for the knockouts). But I am not thinking far ahead right now. But whenever I bowl, I think about how to take maximum wickets, and I think of making as many runs as possible when batting," he said.