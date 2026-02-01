Uttarakhand thrashed Assam by an innings and 42 runs to clinch a bonus-point victory in their final league match on Sunday and join Group C table-toppers Bengal in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. Bengal (36 points) had already secured their knockout berth and stayed unbeaten in the group, completing a commanding 188-run win over Haryana inside three days in Rohtak on Saturday. Uttarakhand finished second with 29 points, registering four wins and two losses to seal the remaining knockout spot from the group.

After enforcing the follow-on, the left-arm spin duo of Mayank Mishra (6/86) and Jagadeesha Suchith (3/91) shared nine wickets between them to bundle Assam out for 278 in their second innings.

Resuming the day at 224/6, Assam lasted less than 13 overs on the final morning as Uttarakhand wrapped up the formalities without much fuss.

For the 35-year-old Mishra, it was his ninth five-wicket haul in 39 first-class matches.

It was captain Kunal Chandela's double century that had powered Uttarakhand to 460/7 declared in the first innings, after which Assam were bundled out for 140, paving the way for the innings victory.

Brief Scores:

At Dehradun: Uttarakhand 460/7 declared beat Assam 140 and 278; 82.5 overs (Swarupam Purkayastha 73, Nihar Deka 52; Mayank Mishra 6/86) by an innings and 42 runs.

At Agartala: Gujarat 352 and 252/9 declared; 68.5 overs (Manan Hingrajia 59, Priyesh Patel 51; Abhijit Sarkar 3/43, Manisankar Murasingh 3/61) lost to Tripura 427 and 179/6; 27.1 overs (Sridam Paul 64) by four wickets.

At Delhi: Services 343 and 166/8 declared lost to Railways 212 and 298/7; 95.1 overs (Pratham Singh 79, Zubair Ali 58 batting; Pulkit Narang 5/97) by three wickets. PTI TAP APS APS

