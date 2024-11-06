Shreyas Iyer returned to Ranji Trophy with another cracking 152 not out to power Mumbai to a dominating 385/3 against Odisha in their Elite Group A clash's first day, on Wednesday. Iyer found strong support from Siddhesh Lad, who made 116 not out (234 balls, 14x4s) as the two middle-order batters tore into the Odisha bowling, putting on 231 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand. India batter Iyer's belligerent knock off 164 balls included 18 fours and four sixes and this was his second consecutive ton in Ranji Trophy this season as he scored 142 in his previous appearance.

Iyer and Lad came together when Mumbai were rocked twice in quick succession by Biplab Samantaray, who denied Angkrish Raghuvanshi (92 off 124 balls, 13x4s, 3x6s) his maiden ton and trapped skipper Ajinkya Rahane leg-before for a golden duck. In another Group A clash in Pune, the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium's pitch turned out to be a batting-friendly surface as Services reached 239/4 at stumps on the opening day against Maharashtra.

While openers Suraj Vashisht (79 off 191 balls, 9x4s, 1x6s) and Shubham Rohilla (67 off 132 balls, 9x4s) added 128 for the opening wicket, Ravi Chauhan hit a 130-ball 59 with five fours and two sixes to consolidate for the visitors.

At the MCA Ground in Shillong, the hosts Meghalaya were in trouble against Jammu and Kashmir who produced an all-round show to be ahead by 52 runs at the close of play.

Jammu and Kashmir bowlers Auqib Nabi (9-3-14-5) and Abid Mushtaq (15.3-5-19-5) wreaked havoc as the hosts were shot out for a mere 73 in 16 overs, with openers Bamanbha Shangpliang (21) and Arpit Subhas (24) being the only ones to resist.

In reply, Akash Kumar (3/39) lead the fightback for Meghalaya but the hosts had too little to defend in the first innings as Jammu and Kashmir took a vital first-innings lead.

Only 51 overs were bowled in the contest between Baroda and Tripura as Atit Sheth's unbeaten 74, with eight fours and one six, took the visitors to 157 for four.

Advertisement

Brief scores: At Mumbai: Mumbai 385/3 in 90 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 92, Siddhesh Lad 116*, Shreyas Iyer 152*; Biplab Samantaray 2/36) vs Odisha.

At Pune: Services 239/4 in 90 overs (Suraj Vashisht 79, Shubham Rohilla 67, Ravi Chauhan 59; Mukesh Choudhary 1/34) vs Maharashtra.

At Shillong: Meghalaya 73 in 16 overs (Bamanbha Shangpliang 21, Arpit Subhas 24; Auqib Nabi 5/14, Abid Mushtaq 5/19) trail Jammu and Kashmir 125/6 in 37 overs (Abdul Samad 34, Sahil Lotra 19*, Akash Kumar 3/39) by 52 runs.

At Agartala: Baroda 157/4 in 51 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 46, Atit Sheth 74*; Abhijit Sarkar 3/52) vs Tripura.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)