Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates, Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates: Karnataka face first-time finalists Jammu & Kashmir in a bid to clinch their 9th Ranji Trophy title.
Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates: The Ranji TrophyThe 2025-26 Ranji Trophy final gets underway as eight-time champions Karnataka face first-time finalists Jammu & Kashmir at the KSCA Stadium in Hubballi. Karnataka enter the clash as heavy favourites, boasting a star-studded batting line-up featuring KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, and the season's leading run-scorer Smaran R, who is chasing a historic 1,000-run milestone. However, Jammu & Kashmir would be keen to continue their fairytale run for one more game in the competition, having dismantled five former champions, including a stunning semi-final comeback against Bengal, on the back of Auqib Nabi's prolific 55-wicket season and the veteran leadership of Paras Dogra. (Live Scorecard)
Afternoon Outlook - After the hard work of the morning session, the platform is perfectly set for Jammu and Kashmir to post a massive first-innings total. The pitch is expected to remain good for batting in the afternoon before potentially offering more for the spinners later in the match. Karnataka will be desperate for early wickets after the break to stem the flow of runs. We will be back for the second session at 12.40 PM IST (7.10 am GMT).
The Breakthrough and Recovery - Karnataka’s most lethal threat, Prasidh Krishna, eventually provided the breakthrough by dismissing Qamran Iqbal. However, the fall of the wicket did not trigger a collapse. Instead, Shubham Pundir joined Yawer Hassan in the middle, and the duo capitalized on conditions that eased considerably as the sun came out. Their partnership has been the highlight of the morning, turning a period of survival into one of dominance as they cashed in on anything loose. Yawer Hassan has been the standout performer, crossing his half-century with a flurry of boundaries. At the other end, Shubham Pundir looks well-set to join him in the milestones. On the bowling front, while Prasidh Krishna remained disciplined with figures of 1/20, the same could not be said for Shreyas Gopal. The leg-spinner proved expensive in his short spell, leaking 26 runs in 5 overs as the Jammu and Kashmir batters found it easier to rotate strike against him.
Toss and early exchanges - In a high-stakes encounter at Hubballi, Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra won a crucial toss and opted to bat first in their maiden Ranji Trophy final. The decision seemed justified by the end of the first session, as J&K reached 104/1 at the lunch break. Yawer Hassan showed immense temperament against a new ball that was moving significantly in the early hour. While several deliveries beat the outside edge, the pair survived the initial burst from Karnataka’s pacers to provide a steady start.
LUNCH ON DAY 1 - 104 runs have been scored off 34 overs for the loss of one wicket for Jammu and Kashmir.
Back of a length, pitching it just outside off and shaping away from the left-handed batter. Shubham Pundir hops a bit defend, but gets beaten on the outside edge with a large gap. That's it for Lunch on Day 1.
Full, angling in, Yawer Hassan flicks it to square leg for a single.
Slight halt! Yawer Hassan has a blow on his chest and the physio is having a look at it. He is all set to continue.
Ouch! That might have hurt Hassan. Krishna pitches it hard on back of a length. Hassan looks to leave it as he arches back and crouches low, but the delivery it not that short. It hits the right chest of the batter onto second slip.
Full, on of, Hassan defends it to cover.
Full and outside off, Hassan lets it travel to the keeper.
Full, on off, Pundir leans on the delivery, pushes it with soft hands into the gap in the cover region and gets a quick single.
One more over before the Lunch break.
Short, on middle, Pundir tucks it to deep square leg for one.
Short, on off, Pudir nudges it to mid-wicket.
Tossed up, on off, Hassan pushes it to long on for one.
Full, on off, Shubham Pundir comes down the track and drives it to long on for a single. The partnership between these two batters have moved to 82 off 134 balls.
Full on off, Pundir fends it to cover.
Much fuller, wide outside off, Hassan slaps it through cover for one.
On a length, angling wide outside off, Pundir leaves it alone.
Fuller, spraying outside leg, Pundir looks to flick it but gets beaten.