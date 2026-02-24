Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates: The Ranji TrophyThe 2025-26 Ranji Trophy final gets underway as eight-time champions Karnataka face first-time finalists Jammu & Kashmir at the KSCA Stadium in Hubballi. Karnataka enter the clash as heavy favourites, boasting a star-studded batting line-up featuring KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, and the season's leading run-scorer Smaran R, who is chasing a historic 1,000-run milestone. However, Jammu & Kashmir would be keen to continue their fairytale run for one more game in the competition, having dismantled five former champions, including a stunning semi-final comeback against Bengal, on the back of Auqib Nabi's prolific 55-wicket season and the veteran leadership of Paras Dogra. (Live Scorecard)

