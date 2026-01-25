A dominant Bengal completed a facile innings and 46-run bonus point victory over Services in their Elite Group C match to storm into the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals at Kalyani, West Bengal on Sunday. Bengal enforced follow-on after bundling out Services for 186 in their first innings after piling up a massive 519 in their first essay. Having taken a lead of 333 runs, Bengal bowlers once again produced a disciplined performance to skittle out Services for 287, following Mohammed Shami's exploits on the third day when the out-of-favour India seamer wreaked havoc to return excellent figures of 5/51 in 16 overs, giving the national selectors yet another remainder of his prowess in the red-ball format.

Resuming the fourth and final day's play two wickets short of victory, Bengal got the job done in less than half an hour to sit right on top of the points table in Group C.

Bengal have now moved to 30 points, while the race for second place continues between Haryana, Services, and Uttarakhand.

Shami sizzled with the ball in the second innings after Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal and Akash Deep bagged seven wickets between them in Services' first essay. Earlier, Bengal's foundation for the big win was laid by veteran Sudip Chatterjee's maiden double century in his 14th season of first-class cricket.

When Services batted for the second time in the match after Bengal decided to enforce follow-on, skipper Rajat Paliwal put up a brave resistance to top score for his side with a defiant 83 off 160 balls.

Paliwal also stitched a partnership of 119 runs for the fourth wicket with Mohit Ahlawat (62 off 93 balls), and then Jayant Goyat struck an unbeaten run-a-ball 68 batting at number nine to delay the inevitable on the fourth evening.

Andhra humble holders Vidarbha to grab top spot

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 25 Andhra surged to the top of the Group A pecking order with an emphatic eight-wicket win over defending champions Vidarbha in their Ranji Trophy match here on Sunday.

Set a target of 259, Andhra, who resumed their second innings at overnight 93 for one, completed the task in 56.1 overs, with Shaik Rasheed remaining unbeaten on a magnificent century.

Rasheed slammed 132 off 144 balls, and was involved in a third wicket stand of 145 runs with skipper Ricky Bhui (64 not out off 92 balls), which sealed the game in favour of Andhra on the fourth and final evening.

Rasheed was batting on 50 when the stumps were drawn on the third day.

After the early departure of first-innings top-scorer Abhishek Reddy, Rasheed found an able ally in wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat, as the two added 99 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for the chase.

Nachiket Bhute (2/83) was the only bowler from Vidarbha to get wickets in Andhra's second innings, reflecting the home team's dominance in the chase.

The result marks a fine comeback for Andhra, who conceded a handy first-innings lead of 67 runs after being bowled out for 228 in reply to Vidarbha's 295.

Andhra secured the top spot with 29 points, followed by Vidarbha and Jharkhand, setting up a tight finish for the knockout qualifications.

In Lucknow, visitors Jharkhand inflicted on Uttar Pradesh a humiliating innings and 301- run defeat after bundling the home team out for 84 in their second innings.

Saurabh Shekhar was the wrecker in chief for Jharkhand, bagging 5/16, while there were two wickets apiece for Jatin Pandey and Sahil Raj.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)