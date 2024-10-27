Pacer Umar Nazir Mir starred with a six-wicket haul as Jammu and Kashmir secured their first win of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, defeating Services by an innings and 25 runs in a Group A match to take the second place in the points table. Mir's exceptional bowling performance yielded figures of 12-1-53-6, helping dismiss Services for just 132 runs in 32 overs after J&K had posted 228 in their first innings. Yudhvir Singh Charak also shone with the ball, claiming five wickets in the first innings (5/29) and adding three more (3/35) in the second, finishing with a match haul of eight wickets. He was adjudged the Player of the match as J & K wrapped up the game in just two days.

Resuming their innings at 183 for 7, J&K added 45 runs to grab a lead of 157.

For Services, only Shubham Rohilla (47), Jayant Goyat (27), and Arun Kumar (20) managed to reach double digits.

Mumbai in driver's seat against Tripura

In Agartala, defending champions Mumbai took control, amassing a solid 450 in their first innings against Tripura, bolstered by impressive fifties from late-order batsmen -- Shams Mulani (71), Himanshu Singh (59), and Shardul Thakur (62).

At stumps, Tripura were 60 for 1 in response, with Jiwanjot Singh (39) and Parvez Sultan (1) at the crease.

Resuming at 248 for 6, Mulani and Himanshu added 61 runs before Mulani was trapped LBW by Manisankar Murasingh (3/117).

Advertisement

Himanshu then partnered with Thakur to build an 85-run stand before his dismissal shortly after reaching his half-century.

Thakur, who smashed three sixes and four boundaries in just 53 balls, was cleaned up by Sultan, but the last-wicket pair of Mohit Avasthi and Royston Dias frustrated Tripura further, adding 39 runs to Mumbai's total.

Baroda extends lead against Odisha

At Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, Krunal Pandya scored an unbeaten 88, while Shivalik Sharma (96) and Vishnu Solanki (98) narrowly missed centuries as table-toppers Baroda took firm control of their match against Odisha, reaching 354 for 6 in their first innings.

Advertisement

At stumps, Mitesh Patel (0) supported Pandya, as Baroda extended their lead to 161 runs after dismissing Odisha for 193.

Govinda Poddar was the standout bowler for Odisha, taking four wickets for 96 runs in his 35 overs.

Brief Scores: Jammu & Kashmir 228allout in 62.4 overs (Shubham Khajuria 55, P Dogra 28; Varun Choudhary 35/5) beat Services 71 & 132 all-out in 32 overs (Shubham Rohilla 47; Umar Nazir Mir 6/53, Yudhvir Singh Charak 3/35) Mumbai: 450 all-out in 122.4 overs (Suryansh Shedge 99, Shams Mulani 71, Himanshu Singh 59, Shardul Thakur 62; M Murasingh 3/117, Abhijit K Sarkar 2/59, Parvez Sultan 2/83) vs Tripura 60 for 1 in 19 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 39, Himanshu Singh 1/5).

Baroda 354 for six in 107 overs (Shivalik Sharma 96, Vishnu Solanki 98, Krunal Pandya 88 not out; Govinda Poddar 4/96) vs Odisha: 193 Maharashtra 263 for 5 in 80 overs (Harshal Kate 117 not out, Azim Kazi 66; Akash Choudhary 3/59) vs Meghalaya 276 allout in 88.3 overs (Balchander Anirudh 142; Mukesh Choudhary 4/88, Rajneesh Gurbani 3/44).

Madhav Kaushik's unbeaten 128 gives UP upper hand against Punjab

Opening batter Madhav Kaushik's unbeaten 128 handed Uttar Pradesh an upper hand against Punjab as they reached 293 for 3 on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy Group C match at Mullanpur, Punjab on Sunday.

UP resumed the day at 8/0 after the hosts made 210 in their first innings, and they are ahead by 83 runs at stumps with seven wickets in hand.

After 34 runs were added in the day, Punjab got the breakthrough as UP skipper Aryan Juyal (16) fell to Gurnoor Brar.

The Kaushik and Priyam Garg (27) pair added 43 more to the UP total before the latter became Brar's second victim.

As the score read 85/2, Kaushik was joined by India international Nitish Rana (66), with the two stitching a partnership of 120 runs for the third wicket.

While Kaushik struck his second First-Class ton during this stand, Rana brought up his 13th fifty in the format.

Eventually, Mayank Markande was the one to break the alliance, trapping Rana leg-before.

Although UP were trailing behind by five runs then, the Kaushik-Rinku Singh (46 not out off 85 balls) duo has so far shared a 88-run stand for the unconquered fourth wicket to keep UP in a comfortable position.

Kaushik has so far hit 17 fours during his 231-ball unbeaten innings. On Saturday, Punjab were bowled out for 210, courtesy of Shivam Mavi's four-wicket haul, while Pukhraj Mann (61) and Sanvir Singh (50) were the top scorers for the hosts.

Brief scores: In Mullanpur: Punjab 210 (Pukhraj Mann 61, Sanvir Singh 50; Shivam Mavi 4/29) trails Uttar Pradesh 293/3 (Madhav Kaushik 128 batting, Nitish Rana 66, Rinku Singh 46 batting; Gurnoor Brar 2/66) by 83 runs.

In Patna: Bihar 143 (Sharman Nigrodh 60; Shreyas Gopal 4/28) leads Karnataka 16/0 (Nikin Jose 11 batting) by 127 runs. No play on Day 2 due to rain.

In Kolkata: Kerala 51/4 (Rohan Kunnummal 23; Ishan Porel 3/18) vs Bengal.

In Indore: Madhya Pradesh 308 (Himanshu Mantri 97, Jayant Yadav 5/84) leads Haryana 185/3 (Lakshay Dalal 60 batting, Himanshu Rana 90; Avesh Khan 2/25) by 123 runs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)