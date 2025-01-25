Shreyas Iyer performed poorly with the bat in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. He scored 11 and 17 across the two innings during the match. Criticising Iyer for his failure, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali slammed him for his shot selection during the first innings. The right-handed batter was caught out at wide mid-on when trying to hit a fuller delivery off pacer Yudhvir Singh over the fielder. What made it look worse was the fact that Iyer attempted the shot when Mumbai were already six down in their innings. Ali picked it as the easiest way to dismiss the India batter in the Champions Trophy 2025.

"The worst shot in that innings (Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match) was of Shreyas Iyer. The team lost six wickets and the mid-on was pushed back, but you still hit it right there. The easiest way to dismiss Shreyas Iyer in the Champions Trophy is to have the mid-on back because he is surely going to go for a big hit," Ali said on his YouTube channel.

Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian led Mumbai's fightback in the side's game against Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The game looked all over for Mumbai when the side was reduced to 101 for 7 in its second innings, with a slender lead of 15 runs. However, a heroic partnership between Shardul and Tanush bailed Mumbai out of trouble.

The duo added an unbeaten 173-run stand for the eighth wicket to bring Mumbai back into the game. Shardul scored his second First-Class hundred while Kotian smashed a gritty fifty. By the end of the play on Day 2, Shardul and Kotian were unbeaten at the scores of 113 and 58, respectively, with Mumbai extending their lead to 188.