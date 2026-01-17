Former captain Ajinkya Rahane and India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will not be available for Mumbai for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy season which resumes on January 22 for its second round. Mumbai will take on Hyderabad in an away match from January 22-25 before returning home to play against Delhi from January 29 for their last league round match. “Both Rahane and Jaiswal are not available for the remaining two matches of the Ranji Trophy season,” a senior MCA official told PTI on Saturday.

“Rahane will not be available due to personal reasons,” the official added.

The 37-year-old Rahane, who had given up the Mumbai captaincy before the start of the 2025-26 season, last played in the Ranji Trophy in a home game against Himachal Pradesh in November 2025.

He played for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament but was not a part of the side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where their journey ended with a 55-run loss to Karnataka in the quarterfinals.

Suved Parkar and Sairaj Patil have been added to the Mumbai squad, though the final list is awaited.

