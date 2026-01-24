Abhimanyu Easwaran, a stalwart in modern-day Indian domestic cricket, suffered a bizarre and unique dismissal on Thursday during Bengal's Ranji Trophy 2025-26 encounter against Services. Batting on 81, a lapse from Bengal captain Easwaran at the non-striker's end saw him walk out of his crease, thinking it was a drinks break, despite the ball still being in play. At this moment, the throw was deflected towards the non-striker's stumps, leading to an instant appeal from Services. Following a third-umpire review, Easwaran was declared out.

The incident happened at the end of the 41st over of the Bengal innings. Easwaran's opening partner Sudip Chatterjee had knocked the ball down the pitch, after which the Bengal skipper thought that the ball was dead, the over was complete, and that drinks had been called.

Thinking this, Easwaran walked away from his ground, not attempting to take a run.

However, the ball had not been declared dead. The returning throw touched the fingertip of Services pacer Aditya Kumar, and dislodged the stumps at the non-striker's end, with Easwaran well out of his crease.

The umpires sent it to the third umpire, who declared Easwaran to be run out.

The 30-year-old took the entire blame for the dismissal, admitting that it was a mistake on his part, and that even he had been caught by surprise at how things occurred.

The mistake I made surprised even me. There is no question of being called back because it was entirely my fault," Easwaran said, speaking at the end of day's play.

While Easwaran missed out on a century, Sudip went on to amass 209 as Bengal made 519 in their first innings.

Easwaran has been in the fringes of the Indian Test team for a few years, but is yet to make his debut. Pacer Mohammed Shami, who has also recently been ignored during India selection, is also in action for Bengal.